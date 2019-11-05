American Vanguard : Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter – versus Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Net sales of $125 million in 2019, compared with $112 million in 2018

Net income of $3.2 million in 2019, compared with $6.5 million in 2018

Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 in 2019, compared with $0.22 in 2018

EBITDA1 of $12 million in 2019, compared with $17 million in 2018

Financial Highlights Fiscal 2019 First Nine Months – versus Fiscal 2018 First Nine Months

Net sales of $338 million in 2019, compared with $323 million in 2018

Net income of $10.2 million in 2019, compared with $16.8 million in 2018

Earnings per diluted share of $0.34 in 2019, compared with $0.56 in 2018

EBITDA of $37 million in 2019, compared to $45 million in 2018

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “As we noted in our pre-announcement, driven largely by our international business, consolidated net sales for the quarter grew by 12%. At the same time, net income declined for the period, with earnings per share at $0.11 for the quarter. This was due to lower factory activity, higher operating expenses and a comparatively higher benefit in the comparable quarter of 2018 relating to the reassessment of deferred purchase price consideration.”

Mr. Wintemute continued, “Our overall performance was mixed. On the one hand, our international business grew by 27% during the quarter. With further integration of relatively early-stage business operations, we experienced expansion in Central America, Brazil, Mexico and Canada. On the other hand, the domestic business was held to only 3% growth in the quarter due to extreme weather conditions that have set back the entire industry. Persistent rains and cold during the first half of 2019 delayed plantings, pushed harvest times back and reduced demand for post-harvest fumigants. This was followed by record-setting heat in the Southern region during the third quarter that reduced demand for defoliants, fungicides and insecticides. Notwithstanding these weather challenges, our domestic Ag sales increased by 1% in the third quarter and we recorded a 10% increase in our domestic non-crop sales, led by our mosquito adulticide and pest strip product lines.”

Mr. Wintemute continued, “Focusing on full year 2019 results, we expect consolidated sales to increase by about 5% year-over-year with mixed performance among our major markets. International sales should increase by about 25% for the full year. However, our domestic sales will likely decrease by about 5% on a per annum basis, which we believe is consistent with industry-wide forecasts that show domestic markets receding by 6% to 12% for the year. With these considerations in mind, we are expecting full year 2019 net sales of approximately $475 million, gross profit margins around 38%, operating expenses of approximately $155 million and a full corporate tax rate of approximately 29%.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded, “During our earnings conference call, we will cover current and near-term market conditions, provide our preliminary outlook for 2020 and outline continued efforts to improve our balance sheet. We will also update listeners on technology development with a focus on biological products and SIMPAS.”

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,887 $ 6,168 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,988 and $1,263, respectively 140,220 123,320 Other 13,783 10,709 Total receivables, net 154,003 134,029 Inventories, net 186,285 159,895 Prepaid expenses 10,731 10,096 Income tax receivable 88 — Total current assets 356,994 310,188 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,330 49,252 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,186 — Intangible assets, net of amortization 196,542 186,583 Goodwill 38,435 25,790 Other assets 21,810 21,774 Total assets $ 681,297 $ 593,587 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of other liabilities $ 1,305 $ 1,609 Accounts payable 67,188 66,535 Deferred revenue 368 20,043 Accrued program costs 57,512 37,349 Accrued expenses and other payables 11,912 15,962 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,889 — Income taxes payable — 4,030 Total current liabilities 143,174 145,528 Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees 165,008 96,671 Other liabilities, excluding current installments 9,808 6,795 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 7,414 — Deferred income tax liabilities 17,907 15,363 Total liabilities 343,311 264,357 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 33,235,938 shares at September 30, 2019 and 32,752,827 shares at December 31, 2018 3,325 3,276 Additional paid-in capital 88,257 83,177 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,699 ) (4,507 ) Retained earnings 271,263 262,840 356,146 344,786 Less treasury stock at cost, 3,061,040 shares at September 30, 2019 and 2,902,992 shares at December 31, 2018 (18,160 ) (15,556 ) Total stockholders’ equity 337,986 329,230 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 681,297 $ 593,587

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 124,884 $ 111,780 $ 337,664 $ 322,934 Cost of sales 77,421 66,480 206,846 193,286 Gross profit 47,463 45,300 130,818 129,648 Operating expenses 40,677 33,635 110,839 102,011 Operating income 6,786 11,665 19,979 27,637 Interest expense, net 2,070 1,116 5,606 2,961 Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investments 4,716 10,549 14,373 24,676 Income tax expense 1,474 3,526 4,059 6,966 Income before loss on equity method investments 3,242 7,023 10,314 17,710 Loss from equity method investments 89 533 149 1,051 Net income 3,153 6,490 10,165 16,659 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — 35 — 120 Net income attributable to American Vanguard $ 3,153 $ 6,525 $ 10,165 $ 16,779 Earnings per common share—basic $ .11 $ .22 $ .35 $ .57 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ .11 $ .22 $ .34 $ .56 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 29,057 29,399 29,013 29,340 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 29,650 30,209 29,591 30,146

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change % Change Net sales: US crop $ 55,952 $ 55,285 $ 667 1 % US non-crop 18,036 16,426 1,610 10 % US total 73,988 71,711 2,277 3 % International 50,896 40,069 10,827 27 % Net sales: $ 124,884 $ 111,780 $ 13,104 12 % Gross profit: US crop $ 23,926 $ 27,106 $ (3,180 ) -12 % US non-crop 9,491 7,991 1,500 19 % US total 33,417 35,097 (1,680 ) -5 % International 14,046 10,203 3,843 38 % Total gross profit: $ 47,463 $ 45,300 $ 2,163 5 % Gross margin domestic 45 % 49 % Gross margin international 28 % 25 % Gross margin total 38 % 41 % For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change % Change Net sales: US crop $ 152,512 $ 166,397 $ (13,885 ) -8 % US non-crop 47,543 39,492 8,051 20 % US total 200,055 205,889 (5,834 ) -3 % International 137,609 117,045 20,564 18 % Net sales: $ 337,664 $ 322,934 $ 14,730 5 % Gross profit: US crop $ 66,140 $ 78,439 $ (12,299 ) -16 % US non-crop 24,363 19,843 4,520 23 % US total 90,503 98,282 (7,779 ) -8 % International 40,315 31,366 8,949 29 % Total gross profit: $ 130,818 $ 129,648 $ 1,170 1 % Gross margin domestic 45 % 48 % Gross margin international 29 % 27 % Gross margin total 39 % 40 %

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,165 $ 16,659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 13,892 14,233 Amortization of other long term assets 3,174 3,630 Amortization of discounted liabilities 41 314 Provision for bad debts 728 540 Reassessment of deferred consideration (3,539 ) (5,437 ) Stock-based compensation 5,159 4,235 Deferred income taxes (459 ) (34 ) Loss from equity method investments 149 1,051 Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Increase in net receivables (15,983 ) (24,922 ) Increase in inventories (19,713 ) (39,305 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (849 ) (959 ) Increase in net operating lease liability 117 — (Decrease) increase in income tax receivable/payable, net (4,477 ) 2,069 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (5,516 ) 5,711 Decrease in deferred revenue (19,800 ) (13,965 ) Increase in accrued program costs 20,163 22,882 Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (4,936 ) (1,792 ) Net cash used in operating activities (21,684 ) (15,090 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,546 ) (5,154 ) Acquisition of business, product lines, and intangible assets (31,836 ) (1,634 ) Net cash used in investing activities (42,382 ) (6,788 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (73,800 ) (71,125 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 142,000 90,800 Net payments from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP, exercise of stock options, and shares purchased for tax withholding) (30 ) 1,731 Repurchase of common stock (2,604 ) — Payment of cash dividends (1,741 ) (1,611 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 63,825 19,795 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (241 ) (2,083 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (40 ) 114 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,168 11,337 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,887 $ 9,368

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to American Vanguard, as reported $ 3,153 $ 6,525 $ 10,165 $ 16,779 Provision for income taxes 1,474 3,526 4,059 6,966 Interest expense, net 2,070 1,116 5,606 2,961 Depreciation and amortization 5,687 6,034 17,066 17,863 EBITDA2 $ 12,384 $ 17,201 $ 36,896 $ 44,569

___________________________ 1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently. The Company believes that the use of EBITDA is useful to investors in that it is one of the primary bases upon which borrowing capacity is calculated under the Company’s senior credit facility, it gives investors a sense of the Company’s financial conditions and results of operation without giving effect to the cost of increased acquisition activity and it is commonly used by investors and others as a basis for supporting overall business valuations. Nevertheless, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported in accordance with GAAP. 2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006168/en/