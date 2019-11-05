American Vanguard : Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Results
11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter – versus Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter
Net sales of $125 million in 2019, compared with $112 million in 2018
Net income of $3.2 million in 2019, compared with $6.5 million in 2018
Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 in 2019, compared with $0.22 in 2018
EBITDA1 of $12 million in 2019, compared with $17 million in 2018
Financial Highlights Fiscal 2019 First Nine Months – versus Fiscal 2018 First Nine Months
Net sales of $338 million in 2019, compared with $323 million in 2018
Net income of $10.2 million in 2019, compared with $16.8 million in 2018
Earnings per diluted share of $0.34 in 2019, compared with $0.56 in 2018
EBITDA of $37 million in 2019, compared to $45 million in 2018
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “As we noted in our pre-announcement, driven largely by our international business, consolidated net sales for the quarter grew by 12%. At the same time, net income declined for the period, with earnings per share at $0.11 for the quarter. This was due to lower factory activity, higher operating expenses and a comparatively higher benefit in the comparable quarter of 2018 relating to the reassessment of deferred purchase price consideration.”
Mr. Wintemute continued, “Our overall performance was mixed. On the one hand, our international business grew by 27% during the quarter. With further integration of relatively early-stage business operations, we experienced expansion in Central America, Brazil, Mexico and Canada. On the other hand, the domestic business was held to only 3% growth in the quarter due to extreme weather conditions that have set back the entire industry. Persistent rains and cold during the first half of 2019 delayed plantings, pushed harvest times back and reduced demand for post-harvest fumigants. This was followed by record-setting heat in the Southern region during the third quarter that reduced demand for defoliants, fungicides and insecticides. Notwithstanding these weather challenges, our domestic Ag sales increased by 1% in the third quarter and we recorded a 10% increase in our domestic non-crop sales, led by our mosquito adulticide and pest strip product lines.”
Mr. Wintemute continued, “Focusing on full year 2019 results, we expect consolidated sales to increase by about 5% year-over-year with mixed performance among our major markets. International sales should increase by about 25% for the full year. However, our domestic sales will likely decrease by about 5% on a per annum basis, which we believe is consistent with industry-wide forecasts that show domestic markets receding by 6% to 12% for the year. With these considerations in mind, we are expecting full year 2019 net sales of approximately $475 million, gross profit margins around 38%, operating expenses of approximately $155 million and a full corporate tax rate of approximately 29%.”
Mr. Wintemute concluded, “During our earnings conference call, we will cover current and near-term market conditions, provide our preliminary outlook for 2020 and outline continued efforts to improve our balance sheet. We will also update listeners on technology development with a focus on biological products and SIMPAS.”
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,887
$
6,168
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,988 and $1,263, respectively
140,220
123,320
Other
13,783
10,709
Total receivables, net
154,003
134,029
Inventories, net
186,285
159,895
Prepaid expenses
10,731
10,096
Income tax receivable
88
—
Total current assets
356,994
310,188
Property, plant and equipment, net
55,330
49,252
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,186
—
Intangible assets, net of amortization
196,542
186,583
Goodwill
38,435
25,790
Other assets
21,810
21,774
Total assets
$
681,297
$
593,587
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current installments of other liabilities
$
1,305
$
1,609
Accounts payable
67,188
66,535
Deferred revenue
368
20,043
Accrued program costs
57,512
37,349
Accrued expenses and other payables
11,912
15,962
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,889
—
Income taxes payable
—
4,030
Total current liabilities
143,174
145,528
Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees
165,008
96,671
Other liabilities, excluding current installments
9,808
6,795
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
7,414
—
Deferred income tax liabilities
17,907
15,363
Total liabilities
343,311
264,357
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued
33,235,938 shares at September 30, 2019 and 32,752,827
shares at December 31, 2018
3,325
3,276
Additional paid-in capital
88,257
83,177
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,699
)
(4,507
)
Retained earnings
271,263
262,840
356,146
344,786
Less treasury stock at cost, 3,061,040 shares at September 30, 2019 and
2,902,992 shares at December 31, 2018
(18,160
)
(15,556
)
Total stockholders’ equity
337,986
329,230
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
681,297
$
593,587
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
124,884
$
111,780
$
337,664
$
322,934
Cost of sales
77,421
66,480
206,846
193,286
Gross profit
47,463
45,300
130,818
129,648
Operating expenses
40,677
33,635
110,839
102,011
Operating income
6,786
11,665
19,979
27,637
Interest expense, net
2,070
1,116
5,606
2,961
Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity
method investments
4,716
10,549
14,373
24,676
Income tax expense
1,474
3,526
4,059
6,966
Income before loss on equity method investments
3,242
7,023
10,314
17,710
Loss from equity method investments
89
533
149
1,051
Net income
3,153
6,490
10,165
16,659
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
35
—
120
Net income attributable to American Vanguard
$
3,153
$
6,525
$
10,165
$
16,779
Earnings per common share—basic
$
.11
$
.22
$
.35
$
.57
Earnings per common share—assuming dilution
$
.11
$
.22
$
.34
$
.56
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
29,057
29,399
29,013
29,340
Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution
29,650
30,209
29,591
30,146
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS OF SALES
For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Change
% Change
Net sales:
US crop
$
55,952
$
55,285
$
667
1
%
US non-crop
18,036
16,426
1,610
10
%
US total
73,988
71,711
2,277
3
%
International
50,896
40,069
10,827
27
%
Net sales:
$
124,884
$
111,780
$
13,104
12
%
Gross profit:
US crop
$
23,926
$
27,106
$
(3,180
)
-12
%
US non-crop
9,491
7,991
1,500
19
%
US total
33,417
35,097
(1,680
)
-5
%
International
14,046
10,203
3,843
38
%
Total gross profit:
$
47,463
$
45,300
$
2,163
5
%
Gross margin domestic
45
%
49
%
Gross margin international
28
%
25
%
Gross margin total
38
%
41
%
For the nine months ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Change
% Change
Net sales:
US crop
$
152,512
$
166,397
$
(13,885
)
-8
%
US non-crop
47,543
39,492
8,051
20
%
US total
200,055
205,889
(5,834
)
-3
%
International
137,609
117,045
20,564
18
%
Net sales:
$
337,664
$
322,934
$
14,730
5
%
Gross profit:
US crop
$
66,140
$
78,439
$
(12,299
)
-16
%
US non-crop
24,363
19,843
4,520
23
%
US total
90,503
98,282
(7,779
)
-8
%
International
40,315
31,366
8,949
29
%
Total gross profit:
$
130,818
$
129,648
$
1,170
1
%
Gross margin domestic
45
%
48
%
Gross margin international
29
%
27
%
Gross margin total
39
%
40
%
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
10,165
$
16,659
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
13,892
14,233
Amortization of other long term assets
3,174
3,630
Amortization of discounted liabilities
41
314
Provision for bad debts
728
540
Reassessment of deferred consideration
(3,539
)
(5,437
)
Stock-based compensation
5,159
4,235
Deferred income taxes
(459
)
(34
)
Loss from equity method investments
149
1,051
Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations:
Increase in net receivables
(15,983
)
(24,922
)
Increase in inventories
(19,713
)
(39,305
)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
(849
)
(959
)
Increase in net operating lease liability
117
—
(Decrease) increase in income tax receivable/payable, net
(4,477
)
2,069
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(5,516
)
5,711
Decrease in deferred revenue
(19,800
)
(13,965
)
Increase in accrued program costs
20,163
22,882
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses
(4,936
)
(1,792
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(21,684
)
(15,090
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(10,546
)
(5,154
)
Acquisition of business, product lines, and intangible assets
(31,836
)
(1,634
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(42,382
)
(6,788
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments under line of credit agreement
(73,800
)
(71,125
)
Borrowings under line of credit agreement
142,000
90,800
Net payments from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP,
exercise of stock options, and shares purchased for tax withholding)
(30
)
1,731
Repurchase of common stock
(2,604
)
—
Payment of cash dividends
(1,741
)
(1,611
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
63,825
19,795
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(241
)
(2,083
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(40
)
114
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,168
11,337
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
5,887
$
9,368
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA
For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income attributable to American Vanguard, as reported
$
3,153
$
6,525
$
10,165
$
16,779
Provision for income taxes
1,474
3,526
4,059
6,966
Interest expense, net
2,070
1,116
5,606
2,961
Depreciation and amortization
5,687
6,034
17,066
17,863
EBITDA2
$
12,384
$
17,201
$
36,896
$
44,569
___________________________
1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently. The Company believes that the use of EBITDA is useful to investors in that it is one of the primary bases upon which borrowing capacity is calculated under the Company’s senior credit facility, it gives investors a sense of the Company’s financial conditions and results of operation without giving effect to the cost of increased acquisition activity and it is commonly used by investors and others as a basis for supporting overall business valuations. Nevertheless, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported in accordance with GAAP.
