American Water : Announces Recipients of 2020 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards

American Water Honors 13 Students Nationwide for Scholastic Achievement

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced recipients of the 29th Annual James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards. The awards were distributed nationwide to 13 college-bound children of full-time American Water employees who demonstrate an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields.

Out of 87 submitted applications, an independent, third-party organization selected 13 of the high school seniors based on their outstanding high school records, academic honors, participation in extracurricular activities and teacher recommendations. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded for one year and may be renewed for up to three years based on the student’s academic progress.

“We are proud to award these scholarships to such extraordinary students who not only achieved the highest academic standards but also have an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields,” said Melanie Kennedy, senior vice president of Human Resources. “During this time of uncertainty and challenge, it is exciting to still offer and provide these talented students with LaFrankie Scholarship awards. We congratulate all of our winners and look forward to witnessing their success and the great things they will accomplish.”

The scholarship award recipients are as follows:

Jacqueline Carlson , daughter of Jody Carlson, senior manager, NW Missouri Operations for Missouri American Water.

, daughter of Jody Carlson, senior manager, NW Missouri Operations for Missouri American Water. Hannah Collins , daughter of Ronnie Collins, field service representative for West Virginia American Water.

, daughter of Ronnie Collins, field service representative for West Virginia American Water. Brianna Floystrop , daughter of James Floystrop, senior project engineer for New Jersey American Water.

, daughter of James Floystrop, senior project engineer for New Jersey American Water. Sahana Gopala , daughter of Deepa Sampath, business systems administrator for American Water Enterprises.

, daughter of Deepa Sampath, business systems administrator for American Water Enterprises. Trinity Ha, daughter of James Ha, master maintenance mechanic for Tennessee American Water.

daughter of James Ha, master maintenance mechanic for Tennessee American Water. Lauren Harmon , daughter of George Harmon, utility mechanic for New Jersey American Water.

, daughter of George Harmon, utility mechanic for New Jersey American Water. Lydia Hart , daughter of Nathan Hart, senior supervisor of operations for Missouri American Water.

, daughter of Nathan Hart, senior supervisor of operations for Missouri American Water. Mary Kate Kirksey, daughter of Daphne Kirksey, external affairs manager for Tennessee American Water.

daughter of Daphne Kirksey, external affairs manager for Tennessee American Water. Brooklynn Merrifield, daughter of Rachel Merrifield, operations support representative for Indiana American Water.

daughter of Rachel Merrifield, operations support representative for Indiana American Water. Samuel Raymo , son of Michael Raymo, director of operations for American Water’s Military Services Group.

, son of Michael Raymo, director of operations for American Water’s Military Services Group. Michaella Reed, daughter of Valarie Snow, capital manager for American Water’s Military Services Group

daughter of Valarie Snow, capital manager for American Water’s Military Services Group Avery Schaefer, daughter of Jeanne Schaefer, lead employee relations business partner for American Water.

daughter of Jeanne Schaefer, lead employee relations business partner for American Water. Nicole Serravillo, daughter of Michelle Serravillo, production clerk III - Local Union 355 for New York American Water.

The American Water Board of Directors established the scholarship program in 1991 in honor of former American Water president, James LaFrankie. LaFrankie demonstrated the value he placed on college education by earning a degree at Georgetown University night school while working days at the Alexandria Virginia Water Company, now known as Virginia American Water. After that, LaFrankie excelled, climbing the ladder to increasingly responsible positions over his 44-year career with American Water, retiring as the company’s president in 1991.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, this year’s scholarship recipients and our previous recipients have the option of deferring their scholarships if their college plans are impacted by the health emergency. Students who select this option can defer their scholarships for a year as long as they begin or return to college by the fall of 2021.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005561/en/