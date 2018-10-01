American Water : Awarded Fort Leonard Wood Water and Wastewater Treatment Contract

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today its Military Services Group has been awarded a contract for ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater systems at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

“Serving those who serve our country’s national security interests is a great honor for American Water,” said Susan Story, president and CEO of American Water. “With the addition of Fort Leonard Wood, American Water has expanded its footprint to provide safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater treatment services for service members, families and civilians at 14 military bases across the country.”

Located in the south central Missouri Ozarks, Fort Leonard Wood covers more than 62,000 acres and is designated as the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Support Center of Excellence. According to the contract, the award revenue is estimated at $591 million over a 50-year period. The contract will be subject to an annual economic price adjustment.

Fort Leonard Wood is home to three U.S. Army schools: the U.S. Army Engineer; Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear; and Military Police schools and trains over 86,000 active duty soldiers each year, in addition to over 12,000 soldiers from reserve and outside units. There are 2,355 buildings on post, providing 15.4 million square feet of facilities for technical training and support activities. As a top state employer, Fort Leonard Wood directly or indirectly supports 36,400 jobs across Missouri.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

