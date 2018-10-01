American Water : Awarded Fort Leonard Wood Water and Wastewater Treatment Contract

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and
wastewater utility company, announced today its Military Services Group
has been awarded a contract for ownership, operation and maintenance of
the water and wastewater systems at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
“Serving those who serve our country’s national security interests is a
great honor for American Water,” said Susan Story, president and CEO of
American Water. “With the addition of Fort Leonard Wood, American Water
has expanded its footprint to provide safe, clean and reliable water and
wastewater treatment services for service members, families and
civilians at 14 military bases across the country.”
Located in the south central Missouri Ozarks, Fort Leonard Wood covers
more than 62,000 acres and is designated as the U.S. Army’s Maneuver
Support Center of Excellence. According to the contract, the award
revenue is estimated at $591 million over a 50-year period. The contract
will be subject to an annual economic price adjustment.
Fort Leonard Wood is home to three U.S. Army schools: the U.S. Army
Engineer; Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear; and Military
Police schools and trains over 86,000 active duty soldiers each year, in
addition to over 12,000 soldiers from reserve and outside units. There
are 2,355 buildings on post, providing 15.4 million square feet of
facilities for technical training and support activities. As a top state
employer, Fort Leonard Wood directly or indirectly supports 36,400 jobs
across Missouri.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people
in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
