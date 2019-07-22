Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
American Water : CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit

0
07/22/2019 | 11:25am EDT

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Story will participate in the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ (NARUC) Summer Policy Summit from July 21-24, 2019, in Indianapolis. American Water will have a strong presence at the conference with several expert presenters.

On July 24, Story will participate in a panel entitled “Taking Turns in the Driver’s Seat: Who Should Push Toward the Finish Line?” The panelists will discuss their experience with implementing Inclusion & Diversity policies within their organizations, what more they feel can be done, and who they think would best be suited to lead the utility industry toward the inclusive and diverse future that we all see ahead of us.

On July 23, Cheryl Norton, senior vice president, Eastern Division, and president of New Jersey American Water, will participate in a panel on Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance. She will discuss best practices and expectations for SDWA compliance.

Each year in July, NARUC convenes a series of meetings that provide in-depth analysis of policy issues that are relevant to state utility regulators as well as stakeholder groups and federal regulators. This event draws national experts and policymakers to a forum that upholds the tenets of serving the public interest: safe, reliable, and affordable service. NARUC members are focused on learning and sharing best practices, ensuring that the important role of state regulators is understood and appreciated on the national stage, and advancing key resolutions that will influence policy.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2019
