American Water : CEO Susan Story Set to Participate in S&P Global ESG Evaluation Launch Event

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, announced President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Story will participate in the launch of the S&P Global Ratings Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance (ESG) Evaluation Launch Event on April 11 in New York City.

Later today, Story will participate in a panel discussion – “A CEO Perspective: Why ESG Matters?” facilitated by Doug Peterson, President & CEO, S&P Global. “We’re a purpose driven company, our values define not just what we do but who we are. More and more, employees, customers and investors seek to align themselves and invest with companies that are actively committed to the betterment of society, making a positive impact to communities, are fully transparent and offer opportunities to get involved and give back,” said Story.

The ESG Evaluation is the sum of a company’s ESG profile plus its long-term preparedness to adapt to the ESG environment, identified through a thorough assessment process. The ESG profile factors include: Environmental – greenhouse gas emissions, waste and pollution, water use and land use; Social – workforce diversity; safety management, customer engagement and communities; and Governance – structure and oversight, code and values, transparency reporting and cyber risk programs.

“The current ESG movement is much broader today. It includes environmental leadership and sustainability; employee engagement, safety and equity; active community outreach, civic and charitable involvement; and Increasing demands for transparency and good governance. Stakeholders want to see more than just words, they want to see defined and measured actions and results that are reflective of a company’s commitment to ESG,” Story continued. “We believe in doing well by doing good and we’re thrilled to be part of S&P Global’s ESG Evaluation Launch.”

The company was recently ranked number 23 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list; the highest ranked utility. Also, American Water was one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005438/en/