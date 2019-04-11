Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Water : CEO Susan Story Set to Participate in S&P Global ESG Evaluation Launch Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:31am EDT

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, announced President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Story will participate in the launch of the S&P Global Ratings Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance (ESG) Evaluation Launch Event on April 11 in New York City.

Later today, Story will participate in a panel discussion – “A CEO Perspective: Why ESG Matters?” facilitated by Doug Peterson, President & CEO, S&P Global. “We’re a purpose driven company, our values define not just what we do but who we are. More and more, employees, customers and investors seek to align themselves and invest with companies that are actively committed to the betterment of society, making a positive impact to communities, are fully transparent and offer opportunities to get involved and give back,” said Story.

The ESG Evaluation is the sum of a company’s ESG profile plus its long-term preparedness to adapt to the ESG environment, identified through a thorough assessment process. The ESG profile factors include: Environmental – greenhouse gas emissions, waste and pollution, water use and land use; Social – workforce diversity; safety management, customer engagement and communities; and Governance – structure and oversight, code and values, transparency reporting and cyber risk programs.

“The current ESG movement is much broader today. It includes environmental leadership and sustainability; employee engagement, safety and equity; active community outreach, civic and charitable involvement; and Increasing demands for transparency and good governance. Stakeholders want to see more than just words, they want to see defined and measured actions and results that are reflective of a company’s commitment to ESG,” Story continued. “We believe in doing well by doing good and we’re thrilled to be part of S&P Global’s ESG Evaluation Launch.”

The company was recently ranked number 23 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list; the highest ranked utility. Also, American Water was one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
10:31aAMERICAN WATER : CEO Susan Story Set to Participate in S&P Global ESG Evaluation..
BU
04/08KENTUCKY AMERICAN WATER : Acquires North Middletown Water and Wastewater Assets
BU
04/08ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Water Quality Expert Lori Stenzel Recognized with ISAW..
BU
04/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania american water announces allegheny county wa..
PU
04/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Names Andrew Clarkson Vice President of Operations for Pe..
BU
04/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Names Robert Burton President of West Virginia
BU
04/08MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Makes $850,000 Investment to Upgrade Valves, Perform O..
BU
04/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Rates in Effect May 1 for Virginia American Water Cus..
BU
04/01MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Begins Work to Replace $2.7 Million Sewer Interceptor ..
BU
04/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Awarded Grant From Water Research Foundation
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 624 M
EBIT 2019 1 241 M
Net income 2019 653 M
Debt 2019 9 090 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 29,16
P/E ratio 2020 26,75
EV / Sales 2019 7,69x
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
Capitalization 18 779 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY14.61%18 779
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD-2.93%12 137
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED20.00%6 127
CHONGQING WATER GROUP COMPANY LIMITED11.69%4 441
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 314
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS2.34%2 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About