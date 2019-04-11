American Water : CEO Susan Story Set to Participate in S&P Global ESG Evaluation Launch Event

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly-traded water and
wastewater utility company, announced President and Chief Executive
Officer Susan Story will participate in the launch of the S&P Global
Ratings Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance (ESG)
Evaluation Launch Event on April 11 in New York City.
Later today, Story will participate in a panel discussion – “A CEO
Perspective: Why ESG Matters?” facilitated by Doug Peterson, President &
CEO, S&P Global. “We’re a purpose driven company, our values define not
just what we do but who we are. More and more, employees, customers and
investors seek to align themselves and invest with companies that are
actively committed to the betterment of society, making a positive
impact to communities, are fully transparent and offer opportunities to
get involved and give back,” said Story.
The ESG Evaluation is the sum of a company’s ESG profile plus its
long-term preparedness to adapt to the ESG environment, identified
through a thorough assessment process. The ESG profile factors include:
Environmental – greenhouse gas emissions, waste and pollution, water use
and land use; Social – workforce diversity; safety management, customer
engagement and communities; and Governance – structure and oversight,
code and values, transparency reporting and cyber risk programs.
“The current ESG movement is much broader today. It includes
environmental leadership and sustainability; employee engagement, safety
and equity; active community outreach, civic and charitable involvement;
and Increasing demands for transparency and good governance.
Stakeholders want to see more than just words, they want to see defined
and measured actions and results that are reflective of a company’s
commitment to ESG,” Story continued. “We believe in doing well by doing
good and we’re thrilled to be part of S&P Global’s ESG Evaluation
Launch.”
The company was recently ranked number 23 on Barron’s
100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list; the highest ranked
utility. Also, American Water was one of 230 companies selected for the 2019
Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies
committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s
equality.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in
46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005438/en/