American Water : Earns 2019 Military Friendly® Bronze Employer Designation

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and
wastewater utility company, announced today that it has earned the 2019
Military Friendly® Employer Bronze designation by Victory
Media. First published in 2003, Military Friendly® Employers
is the most comprehensive, powerful resource for veterans today. Each
year, the list of is provided to service members and their families,
helping them discover the best post-military career opportunities
available.
“I’m honored to work alongside the many men and women who have served
honorably in our military, and proud American Water has been recognized
with the 2019 Military Friendly® Bronze designation,” said
Chief Operating Officer Walter Lynch, a veteran of the U.S. Army. “Our
veterans continue to serve by doing meaningful work while being
recognized for the value of their skills and experience. Veterans are
truly tested leaders and are a critical part of our commitment to
deliver clean, safe, reliable and affordable water to more than 14
million people each day.”
American Water is committed to hiring military talent, knowing
first-hand that recruiting veterans and military spouses is not only the
“right thing to do,” but the right thing for business.
Ratings methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory
Media with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of
independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment
community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s
survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet
thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and
Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.
American Water will be showcased along with other 2019 Military Friendly
Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, the
January 2019 issue of Military Spouse Magazine, and on
MilitaryFriendly.com
About Military Friendly®
Employers
The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year
based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of
federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and
responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly®
Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions,
methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance
of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and
employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently
evaluated for completeness and accuracy by EY. The survey is
administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans
in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: https://militaryfriendly.com.
About Victory Media:
Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned
small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian
employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its
G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur ®, STEM
Jobs SM and Military Friendly® brands. Learn more about
Victory Media at www.victorymedia.com.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people
in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
