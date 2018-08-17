American Water : Earns 2019 Military Friendly® Bronze Employer Designation

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has earned the 2019 Military Friendly® Employer Bronze designation by Victory Media. First published in 2003, Military Friendly® Employers is the most comprehensive, powerful resource for veterans today. Each year, the list of is provided to service members and their families, helping them discover the best post-military career opportunities available.

“I’m honored to work alongside the many men and women who have served honorably in our military, and proud American Water has been recognized with the 2019 Military Friendly® Bronze designation,” said Chief Operating Officer Walter Lynch, a veteran of the U.S. Army. “Our veterans continue to serve by doing meaningful work while being recognized for the value of their skills and experience. Veterans are truly tested leaders and are a critical part of our commitment to deliver clean, safe, reliable and affordable water to more than 14 million people each day.”

American Water is committed to hiring military talent, knowing first-hand that recruiting veterans and military spouses is not only the “right thing to do,” but the right thing for business.

Ratings methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

American Water will be showcased along with other 2019 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, the January 2019 issue of Military Spouse Magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by EY. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: https://militaryfriendly.com.

About Victory Media:

Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur ®, STEM Jobs SM and Military Friendly® brands. Learn more about Victory Media at www.victorymedia.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

