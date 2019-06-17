American Water : Employees Raise More Than $270,000 in Support of Water For People

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today the company and its employees raised more than $272,000 to support Water For People, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to improved water and sanitation systems and services in developing countries.

“We are providing a significant contribution to help Water For People in its mission to provide safe drinking water, clean sanitation, and education to people in developing countries where thousands of children die every day from waterborne illnesses,” said Linda Sullivan, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and executive sponsor of the company’s Water For People employee giving campaign. “The amazing support from our employees demonstrates how much we care about others throughout the world and our commitment to providing access to safe, clean water.”

This year’s successful month-long campaign set a new record in support of Water For People’s life-changing work - a 38 percent increase over last year. In addition to financial donations, American Water employees volunteered to raise money in several creative ways, including competitive sports games, silent auctions, cookouts and bake sales, all contributing to Water For People, allowing the organization to get closer to its goal to provide access to clean water for everyone forever.

“Every year, American Water and its employees continue their amazing support of Water For People,” said Eleanor Allen, CEO of Water For People. “American Water’s workplace giving campaign has raised over $2.25 million over the past 10 years. Their generosity has helped us reach more than 3.3 million people with access to safe, reliable water, which means more children staying in school and more economic opportunities for individuals.”

American Water will also sponsor Cord Crisler, a superintendent of Field Operations at Illinois American Water, to participate in a one-week Water For People Impact Tour to Rwanda in September. Water For People Impact Tours give participants the extraordinary opportunity to travel to communities for a first-hand look at sustainable water and sanitation projects in progress and the vast difference the systems are making in people's lives.

American Water’s support of Water For People is part of its formal Corporate Responsibility program, which aims to create a lasting, positive impact on the communities the company serves.

