American Water : Employees Raise More Than $270,000 in Support of Water For People

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and
wastewater utility company, announced today the company and its
employees raised more than $272,000 to support Water
For People, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to
providing access to improved water and sanitation systems and services
in developing countries.
“We are providing a significant contribution to help Water For People in
its mission to provide safe drinking water, clean sanitation, and
education to people in developing countries where thousands of children
die every day from waterborne illnesses,” said Linda Sullivan, Senior
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and executive sponsor of the
company’s Water For People employee giving campaign. “The amazing
support from our employees demonstrates how much we care about others
throughout the world and our commitment to providing access to safe,
clean water.”
This year’s successful month-long campaign set a new record in support
of Water For People’s life-changing work - a 38 percent increase over
last year. In addition to financial donations, American Water employees
volunteered to raise money in several creative ways, including
competitive sports games, silent auctions, cookouts and bake sales, all
contributing to Water For People, allowing the organization to get
closer to its goal to provide access to clean water for everyone forever.
“Every year, American Water and its employees continue their amazing
support of Water For People,” said Eleanor Allen, CEO of Water For
People. “American Water’s workplace giving campaign has raised over
$2.25 million over the past 10 years. Their generosity has helped us
reach more than 3.3 million people with access to safe, reliable water,
which means more children staying in school and more economic
opportunities for individuals.”
American Water will also sponsor Cord Crisler, a superintendent of Field
Operations at Illinois American Water, to participate in a one-week
Water For People Impact Tour to Rwanda in September. Water For People
Impact Tours give participants the extraordinary opportunity to travel
to communities for a first-hand look at sustainable water and sanitation
projects in progress and the vast difference the systems are making in
people's lives.
American Water’s support of Water For People is part of its formal
Corporate Responsibility program,
which aims to create a lasting, positive impact on the communities the
company serves.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in
46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable
water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives
flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
