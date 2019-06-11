American Water : Hosts Project WET Workshops for Camden Educators this Summer

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and
wastewater utility company, will host three Project WET (Water Education
For Teachers) Workshops this summer to advance responsible use of water
resources through community-based teacher training.
“American Water is proud to support educators in Camden as we work
collectively with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection
and other partners to improve the environment,” said Ruben Rodriguez,
senior director of external communications at American Water. “Since our
move to Camden, we have been strategically working to grow our
partnerships with community organizations and support the residents,
families and students in this great city. We believe by facilitating
Project WET workshops we can provide additional resources to educators
and enhance the community’s knowledge of water quality and water
conservation.”
In New Jersey, Project WET is sponsored by the New Jersey Department of
Environmental Protection (DEP). By hosting these workshops American
Water and New Jersey American Water will focus on empowering school
teachers and other community educators to build awareness and expertise
on how water is used, managed and protected in the local region.
“The DEP has long been committed to protecting the waters of New Jersey,
including performing comprehensive monitoring and taking proactive steps
to improve water quality,” said DEP Water Quality Monitoring and
Standards Director Bruce Friedman. “Strong partnerships that educate the
public about the importance of water quality help us do our job better
and make all of us better stewards of this precious natural resource.”
Throughout the summer of 2019, American Water, New Jersey American Water
and DEP staff will facilitate three interactive, full-day Project WET
Workshops. The first workshop was held on June 4th for 23
educators. The remaining workshops will be held on July 16th,
and August 29th and both workshops still have openings.
The workshops target traditional and non-traditional Camden-based
educators and will engage them in a 6-hour training that introduces
participants to a collection of more than 64 science-based,
interdisciplinary activities and lesson plans that are teacher-tested
and classroom ready for K-12 students.
“We have partnered with American Water on tree planting and other
projects for many years and we are excited to grow that partnership by
participating in the Project WET workshops and believe that they will
directly support local watershed education,” said Lisa Simms, executive
director of the NJ Tree Foundation.
For additional information about upcoming workshops please contact
Caroline Gray at (856) 955-4394 or via email at Caroline.Gray@amwater.com
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in
46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable
water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives
flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
