American Water : Hosts Project WET Workshops for Camden Educators this Summer

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, will host three Project WET (Water Education For Teachers) Workshops this summer to advance responsible use of water resources through community-based teacher training.

“American Water is proud to support educators in Camden as we work collectively with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and other partners to improve the environment,” said Ruben Rodriguez, senior director of external communications at American Water. “Since our move to Camden, we have been strategically working to grow our partnerships with community organizations and support the residents, families and students in this great city. We believe by facilitating Project WET workshops we can provide additional resources to educators and enhance the community’s knowledge of water quality and water conservation.”

In New Jersey, Project WET is sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). By hosting these workshops American Water and New Jersey American Water will focus on empowering school teachers and other community educators to build awareness and expertise on how water is used, managed and protected in the local region.

“The DEP has long been committed to protecting the waters of New Jersey, including performing comprehensive monitoring and taking proactive steps to improve water quality,” said DEP Water Quality Monitoring and Standards Director Bruce Friedman. “Strong partnerships that educate the public about the importance of water quality help us do our job better and make all of us better stewards of this precious natural resource.”

Throughout the summer of 2019, American Water, New Jersey American Water and DEP staff will facilitate three interactive, full-day Project WET Workshops. The first workshop was held on June 4th for 23 educators. The remaining workshops will be held on July 16th, and August 29th and both workshops still have openings.

The workshops target traditional and non-traditional Camden-based educators and will engage them in a 6-hour training that introduces participants to a collection of more than 64 science-based, interdisciplinary activities and lesson plans that are teacher-tested and classroom ready for K-12 students.

“We have partnered with American Water on tree planting and other projects for many years and we are excited to grow that partnership by participating in the Project WET workshops and believe that they will directly support local watershed education,” said Lisa Simms, executive director of the NJ Tree Foundation.

For additional information about upcoming workshops please contact Caroline Gray at (856) 955-4394 or via email at Caroline.Gray@amwater.com

