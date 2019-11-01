Log in
American Water : Recognized as Military Spouse Friendly Employer

0
11/01/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has earned the 2020 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designation by VIQTORY. Since 2003, Military Friendly® guides have offered comprehensive opportunities and resources for transitioning veterans and military spouses.

American Water was one of 106 companies that were recognized as a Military Spouse Friendly® Employer as a result of efforts to support spouses’ challenge of sustaining a career during frequent relocation and through unique responsibilities of military life.

The Military Friendly® methodology considers the policies, processes, resources and investments that American Water has made to ensure the greatest impact on career opportunity and advancement for military spouses.

“Military spouses are often the backbone of support for their families and face the reality that they may need to find a new job every few years as they relocate to support their service member,” said President and CEO Susan Story. “American Water is proud of its recognition as a Military Spouse Friendly® Employer, but even more proud of the military spouses among us who navigate through the responsibilities of military life while doing meaningful work on behalf of our water and wastewater customers.”

American Water’s approach to a diverse, inclusive workforce includes the belief that seeking out talented military veterans and their spouses is not just the “right thing to do,” but the right thing for business. The company is a member of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, an employment and career initiative connecting military spouses with partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses in portable careers.

Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources, as well as input from an employer survey. The 2020 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list will be published in the January issue of Military Spouse magazine.

About Military Spouse Friendly® Employers

The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of employers. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools and employers that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
