American Water : Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal as One of the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and
wastewater utility company, was recognized today by the Philadelphia
Business Journal as one of the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy for making a
difference in the greater Philadelphia region through its unique
partnership with LUCY Outreach. Empowered by the move to its new home in
Camden, American Water and its employees showcased their commitment by
supporting LUCY Outreach, a Camden-based organization that provides
services to underserved Camden County youth, young adults and their
families.
“The overwhelming support from American Water has been impactful for the
youth and families that LUCY Outreach serves,” said Kristin Prinn Rose,
Executive Director and Founder of LUCY Outreach. “American Water
continues to demonstrate how communities and the private sector can work
together through a collaborative partnership that benefits local
residents and engages employees within their workplace community.”
Last year, American Water employees volunteered over 600 hours painting,
landscaping, cleaning, organizing and decorating the 100-year old
historic building that LUCY Outreach now calls home. In addition to
volunteering, employees were given the opportunity to make a monetary
donation to LUCY Outreach. The employees’ overwhelming response
generated $13,500 for LUCY Outreach and the American Water Charitable
Foundation matched those donations for a total of $27,000 gifted to the
organization.
LUCY Outreach now considers American Water part of its family. Employees
have donated clothes for a career closet, prepared meals for evening
programming, started a Halloween candy donation for the children at the
youth center, are currently planning a career academy partnership for
weekly career exposure and training sessions, and will be hosting LUCY’s
Annual Spring Gala at American Water’s new national headquarters in
Camden, N.J. on May 3, 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005722/en/