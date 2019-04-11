Log in
American Water : Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal as One of the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy

04/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, was recognized today by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy for making a difference in the greater Philadelphia region through its unique partnership with LUCY Outreach. Empowered by the move to its new home in Camden, American Water and its employees showcased their commitment by supporting LUCY Outreach, a Camden-based organization that provides services to underserved Camden County youth, young adults and their families.

“The overwhelming support from American Water has been impactful for the youth and families that LUCY Outreach serves,” said Kristin Prinn Rose, Executive Director and Founder of LUCY Outreach. “American Water continues to demonstrate how communities and the private sector can work together through a collaborative partnership that benefits local residents and engages employees within their workplace community.”

Last year, American Water employees volunteered over 600 hours painting, landscaping, cleaning, organizing and decorating the 100-year old historic building that LUCY Outreach now calls home. In addition to volunteering, employees were given the opportunity to make a monetary donation to LUCY Outreach. The employees’ overwhelming response generated $13,500 for LUCY Outreach and the American Water Charitable Foundation matched those donations for a total of $27,000 gifted to the organization.

LUCY Outreach now considers American Water part of its family. Employees have donated clothes for a career closet, prepared meals for evening programming, started a Halloween candy donation for the children at the youth center, are currently planning a career academy partnership for weekly career exposure and training sessions, and will be hosting LUCY’s Annual Spring Gala at American Water’s new national headquarters in Camden, N.J. on May 3, 2019.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
