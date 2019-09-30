Log in
American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
American Water : Selected for West Point Water and Wastewater Treatment Contract

09/30/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today its Military Services Group has been awarded a contract for ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater systems on one of the nation’s most storied institutions, the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, N.Y.

American Water was selected for both water and wastewater utility privatization (UP) contracts awarded by the Department of Defense in fiscal year 2019, following a prior announcement on securing the contract for Joint Base San Antonio.

“The selection by the Department of Defense to operate the water and wastewater systems at West Point is an honor that comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility to support the readiness of the next generation of military officers,” said Chief Operating Officer Walter Lynch, a 1984 graduate of West Point. “The opportunity to expand our military footprint to 16 bases across the country is a testament to American Water’s industry-leading water research and development that ensures the delivery of safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater for service members and their families.”

West Point is the oldest continuously operated Army post in the United States and is located approximately 50 miles north of New York City on the Hudson River. The USMA student body, or Corps of Cadets, numbers 4,400, with 900 new officers graduating each year. The campus and central post area comprise a small portion of the nearly 16,000 acre reservation on which cadets train. West Point is considered a major tourist destination, with over five million visitors each year.

The total contract value as awarded is approximately $519 million over a 50-year period. The contract will be subject to an annual economic price adjustment.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
