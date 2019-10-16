Log in
American Water Works : 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2019

10/16/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2019 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Susan Story, president and chief executive officer, Susan Hardwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Walter Lynch, chief operating officer, will host the 2019 third quarter earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. There will be a question and answer session as part of the earnings conference call.

Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the company’s websites at amwater.com/corporate or ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the earnings conference call, an audio archive of the call will be available through November 7, 2019. U.S. callers may access the audio archive toll-free by dialing 1-877-344-7529. International callers may listen by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The access code for replay is 10135909. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
