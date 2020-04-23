Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Water Works : 2020 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for May 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 10:02am EDT

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2020 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Walter Lynch, president and chief executive officer, and Susan Hardwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer will host the 2020 first quarter earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call.

Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the company’s websites at amwater.com/corporate or ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the earnings conference call, an audio archive of the call will be available through May 14, 2020. U.S. callers may access the audio archive toll-free by dialing 1-877-344-7529. International callers may listen by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The access code for replay is 10142727. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
10:02aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : 2020 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for May 7, 2..
BU
04/22PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Announces $100,000 in Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fu..
BU
04/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Annual Shareholder Meeting to Be Held Virtually Due to Co..
BU
04/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $19 Million Transmi..
PU
04/22ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : to Install Water Reuse and Upgrade Water Treatment at ..
BU
04/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Releases Virtual Water Treatment Plant Tour
BU
04/17ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Acquires Village of Sidney Water System
BU
04/16ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Acquires Village of Leonore Water System
BU
04/16NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $65..
BU
04/16MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Asks Customers to Help Protect Workers and Adhere to S..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 814 M
EBIT 2020 1 331 M
Net income 2020 699 M
Debt 2020 10 026 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,70x
EV / Sales2021 8,41x
Capitalization 23 151 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 137,07  $
Last Close Price 127,89  $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.4.10%23 151
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED1.03%13 295
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.02%3 853
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.1.13%3 633
SJW GROUP-15.21%1 717
TTW0.75%1 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group