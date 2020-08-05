American Water Works : 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
August 6, 2020
Ed Vallejo
Vice President, Investor Relations
2
3
Walter Lynch
President and Chief Executive Officer
4
American Water's COVID-19 Response
Employees
Suspended all work-related air and rail travel as of March 3 & suspended participation in sponsored events and public gatherings
Employees who can work from home have been required to do so effective March 16
Implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures for employees
Paid leave for COVID-19 diagnosis, required quarantine and childcare
Customers and Communities
Suspended billing-related service shutoffs and restored service to customers who were previously shut off for non- payment
Suspended payment of late fees until further notice
Working with customers who are experiencing a financial hardship by offering customer assistance programs and access to low income programs
Implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures for employees who engage with customers
Made more than $400,000 in charitable contributions over the last 3 months to support our communities as they deal with the impacts of COVID-19
Regulatory & Liquidity
• Implemented actions to ensure liquidity and access to capital
• Increased communications with public service commissions, customers, and public officials
• Actively engaged with state regulatory commissions to address COVID-19 financial impacts, with commission approval orders received in 10 out of 14 regulated jurisdictions as of August 5, 2020
5
COVID-19 Financial Impact Details Through June 30, 2020
($0.05) Net EPS COVID-19 Impact
0.05
(0.07)
0.04
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial/Other
Waived Disconnection
O&M/Other
HOS/Parent
Regulatory
and Late Fees
Treatment/Recovery
Base Revenue
6
COVID-19 Regulatory and Financial Summary
Regulatory
10 States with Approval to Defer Costs
• California
• Maryland
• Hawaii
• New Jersey
• Illinois
• Pennsylvania
• Indiana
• Virginia
• Iowa
• West Virginia
4 States with Pending Proceedings
• New York
• Kentucky
• Missouri
• Tennessee
Segment
Regulated:
Base Revenue - lower Commercial & Industrial, while Residential demand has increased
Incremental costs, including uncollectible expense and foregone fees deferred for recovery based on state orders
Market-Based:
Military Services Group continues to execute
Homeowner Services experiencing some delays in new partner relationships and product launches
Other
No change to 2020 capital plan expected; increase driven by demand/opportunity
No major disruptions to supply chain
Strong Liquidity Position
($ in millions)
$2,323
$569
Cash Balance
Revolver
$1,754Availability
6/30/2020
7
Year to Date and Q2 2020 Financial Performance and Growth
GAAP Earnings Per Share*
Regulated Investment
• ≈$930 million total capex invested
• Organic growth ≈6,900 customer connections as of June 30, 2020
$1.65
• 34.3%** O&M efficiency ratio LTM
$1.56
$0.97
*
Regulated Acquisitions
$0.94
• Closed 10,800 customer connections as of July 31, 2020
• 43,600 customer connections under agreement as of July 31, 2020
• Military Services Group: Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York are in full operation as of June 1, 2020
2019 GAAP results include: A first quarter $0.01 per share benefit related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill reduction in liability. 2020 GAAP results include: $0.02 and $0.03 per share favorable impact related to the cessation of depreciation expense on assets held for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and an estimated
$0.05 per share unfavorable impact related to COVID-19 (an estimated $0.04 per share in the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share in the Market-Based Businesses).
** For 12-months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP measure: please see reconciliation table in appendix.
8
In This Environment, The Execution of Our Strategy Continues
Long-term EPS growth expected in the 7-10%* target range
EPS CAGR guidance through 2024
Market Based
Businesses 1-2%
Regulated 1-2%
Acquisitions
Regulated
Investment5-7%
CAPEX
Clear investment thesis provides confidence in
long-term strategy
Decades of investment needed
Line of sight to $20 - $22 billion of 10-year capital investment
Fragmented national water and wastewater landscape
2020-2024 Dividend Growth projected at high end of 7-10% range**
A leading Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance investment
*Anchored off of 2018 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure)
**Subject to American Water Board of Directors approval
9
Regulated Business Update
Regulatory
Rate Case filed June 30, 2020
Capital Investment of ≈$950 million
Requested ROE 10.5%
Legislative
Indiana
Established an appraisal process for non-municipal utilities to establish fair value
Authorized recovery without full rate case for service enhancements for health, safety or environmental concerns for above ground infrastructure, and exempts relocation from distribution system improvement charge recovery caps
Rate Case filed April 29, 2020
Capital Investment of ≈$1.6 billion
Requested ROE 10.8%
Rate Case filed November 2, 2018
Capital Investment of ≈$98 million
Requested ROE 10.8%
Interim rates effective May 1, 2019
Rate Case filed December 16, 2019
Capital Investment of ≈$1 billion
Requested ROE 10.5%
Rate Case filed July 1, 2019
Capital Investment of ≈$197 million
ROE previously set in separate Cost of Capital Decision*
Rates covering 2021 through 2023
Missouri
House Bill 2120 requires most small community water utilities (most with up to 30,000 customers) to establish a cybersecurity plan and valve & hydrant inspection program with reporting to the Department of Natural Resources certifying compliance with these provisions upon request
*California Commission has approved an extension of the required Cost of Capital filing to 2021
10
Disciplined Focus on Expenses
Regulated O&M Efficiency Ratio**
46.1%
41.0%
39.1%
36.6%
35.6% 35.2%
34.3%
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
LTM
LTM
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
2024 O&M Efficiency Target of
31.3%*
Adjusted O&M Expenses from 2010-LTM 2020 increased only
0.8% CAGR**
Added ≈281,000*** customer connections since 2010
* A reconciliation to a most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort
Non-GAAPMeasure - See appendix for reconciliation. O&M Efficiency Ratio = Adjusted Regulated O&M Expenses (O&M Expenses is most comparable GAAP measure) / Adjusted Regulated Operating Revenues (Operating Revenues is most comparable GAAP measure). This calculation assumes purchased water revenues approximate purchased water expenses. Also, 2010 - 2016 adjusted for TCJA
*** Includes organic customer connections & closed dispositions and acquisitions
11
Regulated Acquisitions Update
Under Agreement*
43,600** Customer Connections
28 Acquisitions
CA: 4
IN: 2
PA: 7
IA: 1
MO: 4
TN: 1
IL: 7
NJ: 1
WV: 1
As of 7/31/2020; does not reflect the announced pending sale of NYAW.
This includes an IL acquisition, which represents 1,200 total customer connections, due to bulk contracts. Connections to the system will be approximately 100.
Agreement Process
Regulatory
Approval to Close
As Communities face increasing challenges
Opportunities grow to
≈800,000
Close & Customers
Closed as of July 31, 2020
Served at Existing Rates
≈ 10,800 Customer Connections
13 acquisitions in 6 states
Fruitridge Vista, CA
Water
≈ 4,800 connections
Hillview, CA
Shiloh, IL
Rate Case Process to
Water
Wastewater
Fully Reflect Acquisitions &
≈ 1,500 connections
≈ 1,500 connections
Inclusion into Rate Base
Customer Connections
American Water stands
ready to provide
solutions
12
Susan Hardwick
Chief Financial Officer
13
Continued Execution of Company Strategy
Second Quarter
2020 Results*
First Half
2020 Results*
EPS Contribution by Business
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
06/30/2020
06/30/2019
Change
Regulated
$0.97
$0.87
$0.10
Market-Based
$0.13
$0.12
$0.01
Parent Interest & Other
($0.13)
($0.05)
($0.08)
Total GAAP EPS
$0.97
$0.94
$0.03
EPS Contribution by Business
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
06/30/2020
06/30/2019
Change
Regulated
$1.65
$1.47
$0.18
Market-Based
$0.25
$0.23
$0.02
Parent Interest & Other
($0.25)
($0.14)
($0.11)
Total GAAP EPS
$1.65
$1.56
$0.09
2019 GAAP results include: A first quarter $0.01 per share benefit related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill reduction in liability. 2020 GAAP results include: $0.02 and $0.03 per share favorable impact related to the cessation of depreciation expense on assets held for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and an estimated
$0.05 per share unfavorable impact related to COVID-19 (an estimated $0.04 per share in the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share in the Market-Based Businesses).
14
Second Quarter EPS Detail by Business
0.04
0.20
0.020.02
(0.05)
(0.07)
(0.02)
0.97
(0.03)
0.94
(0.03)
(0.05)
Regulated $0.14
MBB
Parent ($0.08)
Jun QTD
Revenue
Weather in 2019
O&M
Depreciation
Depreciation
HOS
Interest, net
Sale of
Timing/Other Estimated impact
Jun QTD
2019 (GAAP)
Related to Assets
a Legacy Investment
of COVID-19, net*
2020 (GAAP)
Held For Sale
in 2019
* The estimated impact related to COVID-19 is $0.04 per share from the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share from the Market-Based Businesses.
15
First Half EPS Detail by Business
0.34
0.04
0.030.03
(0.09)
(0.10)
(0.04)
(0.03)
1.65
1.56
(0.04)
(0.05)
Regulated $0.22
MBB
Parent ($0.11)
Jun YTD
Revenue
Weather in 2019
O&M
Depreciation
Depreciation
HOS
Interest, net
Sale of
Other
Estimated impact of
Jun YTD
2019 (GAAP)*
Related to Assets
a Legacy Investment
COVID-19, net*
2020 (GAAP)
Held For Sale
in 2019
* 2019 GAAP results include $0.01 per share benefit related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill reduction in liability. The estimated impact related to COVID-19 is
$0.04 per share from the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share from the Market-Based Businesses.
16
Rate Filings Completed and Awaiting Final Order
($ in millions)
Rate Filings
Requested Revenue in Pending
Completed*
Base Rate Proceedings
$289
$5
$294
$62$80
$18
Rate Cases
Infrastructure
Total
Rate Cases
Infrastructure
Total
(Step Increases)
Charges
Charges
*Annualized Revenue Increase for Rates Effective Since January 1, 2020
17
2020 EPS and Long-Term Guidance
2020 EPS Guidance*
$3.79 - $3.89
2020 - 2024 Long-Term EPS CAGR Guidance***
2020
7-10%
***
EPS Guidance
2019
CAGR
Adjusted EPS
(GAAP EPS $3.43)**
2018
Adjusted EPS
(GAAP EPS $3.15)**
$3.89
$3.79
$3.61**
$3.30**
2018
2019
2020
2024
2020 GAAP Guidance includes: $0.06 per share depreciation related to assets held for sale & estimated $0.05 to $0.08 per share unfavorable impact from COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP Measure. Please see appendix for reconciliation and further information.
*** Long Term EPS reflects 2020 - 2024 EPS CAGR goal of 7-10%, anchored off of 2018 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure).
18
Delivering Value
AWK Shareholder Value
Adjusted Consolidated Return on Equity*
Regulated
10.7%
10.3%
Wt Avg authorized
ROE is 9.8%
LTM
LTM
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Dividend Growth**
$2.15
$1.96
$1.78
$1.62
$1.47
$1.33
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 E
Value Drivers
Consistent Earnings Growth
Smooth Capital Deployment
Disciplined Approach to Acquisitions
Strong Balance Sheet
Five Consecutive yearsof dividend increase at the top of the range
Top quartile dividend growth with a payout target of 50-60%
* Adjusted Return on Equity is a non-GAAP Measure. Please see appendix for reconciliation and further information.
** Future dividends are subject to approval of the American Water Board of Directors.
19
Purpose Driven. People Powered. Customer Obsessed.
24
2020 Closed Acquisitions*
As of July 31, 2020
STATE
NUMBER OF
WATER CUSTOMER
WASTEWATER CUSTOMER
TOTAL CUSTOMER
SYSTEMS
CONNECTIONS
CONNECTIONS
CONNECTIONS
California
2
6,300
-
6,300
Hawaii
1
-
200
200
Iowa
1
100
-
100
Illinois
7
1,100
2,400
3,500
Indiana
1
-
400
400
West Virginia
1
300
-
300
Total
13
7,800
3,000
10,800
* Customer Connections are rounded and may not sum
25
Acquisitions* Under Agreement as of July 31, 2020
STATE
NUMBER OF
WATER CUSTOMER
WASTEWATER CUSTOMER
TOTAL CUSTOMER
SYSTEMS
CONNECTIONS
CONNECTIONS
CONNECTIONS
California
4
6,300
-
6,300
Iowa
1
100
-
100
Illinois**
7
6,000
16,800
22,800
Indiana
2
100
100
200
Missouri
4
-
1,000
1,000
New Jersey
1
-
2,800
2,800
Pennsylvania
7
1,700
8,200
9,900
Tennessee
1
100
-
100
West Virginia
1
400
-
400
Total
28
14,700
28,900
43,600
*Customer Connections are rounded and may not sum. Does not reflect the announced pending sale of NYAW.
** This includes an IL acquisition, which represents 1,200 total customer connections, due to bulk contracts.
Connections to the system will be approximately 100.
26
Rate Base Calculation*
($ in millions)
$14.4
$13.7
$12.5
$11.7
$10.7
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
6/30/2020
*An approximation of rate base, which includes Net Utility Plant not yet included in rate base pending rate case filings/outcomes. Amounts may not sum due to rounding
**Anchored off of 2018 rate base
Estimated Rate Base*
As of
6/30/2020
Net Utility Plant
$19.3
Less
Advances for Construction
$0.3
CIAC - Contributions in Aid of Construction
$1.4
Net Deferred income taxes
$3.3
$4.9
Total Estimated Rate Base
$14.4
≈7-8%**
Expected Rate base
CAGR through 2024
27
Rates Effective Since…
January 1, 2020
Rate Cases & Step Increases
Date Effective
Annualized Revenue Increases
Effective in 2020
California (Step Increase)
1/1/2020
$5
Indiana (Step Increase)
5/1/2020
13 (a)
$18
Infrastructure Charges
Date Effective
Annualized Revenue Increases
Effective in 2020
West Virginia (DSIC)
1/1/2020
$3
Pennsylvania (W-DSIC)
1/1/2020
9
Pennsylvania (WW-DSIC)
1/1/2020
1
Illinois (QIP)
1/1/2020
7
New Jersey (DSIC)
1/1/2020
10
Pennsylvania (DSIC)
4/1/2020
5
Tennessee (QIIP, EDI, SEC)
1/1/2020
2
Missouri (ISRS)
6/27/2020
10
New Jersey (DSIC)
6/29/2020
10
Kentucky (QIP)
7/1/2020
1
Pennsylvania (DSIC)
7/1/2020
4
$62
Total
$80
The overall increase is $17.5 million in revenues combined over two steps, the first step is effective 7/1/2019 in the amount of $4.4 million and the second step became effective 5/1/2020 in the amount of $13.1 pending protest rights to the certified numbers.
28
Pending Rate Filings
Rate Cases Filed Company
Docket/Case Number
Date Filed
Requested Revenue
ROE Requested
Rate Base
Increase
Virginia
Case No. PUR-2018-00175
11/2/2018
$5(a)
10.8%
$196
California
Case No. A. 19-07-004
7/1/2019
26(b)
689
New Jersey
Case No. WR-19121516
12/16/2019
88(c)
10.5%
3,639
Pennsylvania
Docket R-2020-3019369 (W)
4/29/2020
92(d)
10.8%
3,975
& R-2020-3019371 (WW)
Missouri
Case No. WR-2020-0344
6/30/2020
78(e)
10.5%
1,823
Infrastructure Charges Filed
$289
$10,322
New York (SIC)
5/29/2020
$1
$7
West Virginia (DSIC)
6/29/2020
4
51
$5
$58
Total Awaiting Final Order:
$294
The requested increase filed for was $5.6 million, which includes $0.9 million from infrastructure filings. Interim rates were effective on May 1, 2019, under bond and subject to refund.
On July 1, the company filed for a Test Year 2021 revenue requirement request of $26.0 million which excludes the escalation year and attrition year rate increases for 2022 and 2023 of $9.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively. The Company filed its 100 day update on October 11, 2019, requesting $27.3 million annualized incremental revenues for 2021, and increases of $9.5 million and $10.3 million in the escalation year of 2022 and the attrition year of 2023, respectively.
The requested increase is $87.8 million, which excludes $34.7 million from the DSIC.
On April 29, the company filed for a multiyear rate case. Rate year 1 requested $92.4 million with rate base of $3.98 billion and Rate Year 2 requested $46.2 million with rate base of $4.29 billion.
The requested increase is $78.1 million, which excludes $29.4 million from the ISRS.
29
Regulatory Information
CALIFORNIA
ILLINOIS
INDIANA
KENTUCKY
MISSOURI
Authorized Rate Base*
$498,135
$883,386
$1,182,170
$443,654
$1,249,293(b)
Authorized ROE
9.20%(a)
9.79%
9.80%
9.70%(e)
10.00%(e)
Authorized Equity
55.39%(a)
49.80%
53.41%(c)
48.90%
52.80%(d)
Effective Date of Rate Case
1/1/2018(a)
1/1/2017
5/1/2020
6/28/2019
5/28/2018
NEW JERSEY
NEW YORK
PENNSYLVANIA
VIRGINIA
WEST
VIRGINIA
Authorized Rate Base*
$2,950,471
$275,463
$3,162,597(b)
$155,747
$652,900(h)
Authorized ROE
9.60%
9.10%
10.00%(e)
9.25%
9.75%
Authorized Equity
54.00%
46.00%
53.75%(d)
46.09%
48.40%(h)
Effective Date of Rate Case
10/29/2018(g)
6/1/2017
1/1/2018
5/24/2017(f)
2/25/2019
*Rate Base stated in $000s
On March 22, 2018, Decision 18-03-035 set the authorized cost of capital for 2018 through 2020. CAW has a separate Cost of Capital case which sets the rate of return outside of a general rate proceeding.
The Rate Base listed is the Company's view of the Rate Base allowed in the case, the Rate Base was not disclosed in the Order or the applicable settlement agreement.
The Authorized Equity excludes cost-free items or tax credit balances at the overall rate of return which lowers the equity percentage as an alternative to the common practice of deducting such items from rate base.
The equity ratio listed is the Company's view of the equity ratio allowed in the case, the actual equity ratio was not disclosed in the Order or the applicable settlement agreement.
The ROE listed is the Company's view of the ROE allowed in the case; however, the ROE was not disclosed in the Order or the applicable settlement agreement.
Interim rates were effective April 1, 2016 and received final Order May 24, 2017.
Interim rates were effective June 15, 2018 and final rates effective October 29, 2018.
The Rate Base and equity ratio listed is the Company's view of what was allowed in the case, as there were multiple versions of each disclosed by the parties in the settlement agreement.
30
Reconciliation Table: Regulated Segment O&M Efficiency Ratio
Regulated Segment O&M Efficiency Ratio
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
LTM
LTM
(A Non-GAAP Unaudited Number)
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
($ in millions)
Total operations and maintenance expense
$1,291
$1,330
$1,350
$1,504
$1,479
$1,520
$1,581
Less:
Operations and maintenance expense - Market-Based Operations
257
256
289
372
362
387
384
Operations and maintenance expense - Other
(61)
(56)
(51)
(44)
(42)
(48)
(17)
Total operations and maintenance expense - Regulated Businesses
$1,095
$1,130
$1,112
$1,176
$1,159
$1,181
$1,214
Less:
Regulated purchased water expense
100
110
122
122
133
132
142
Allocation of non-operation and maintenance expenses
29
35
39
30
31
33
30
Impact of Freedom Industries activities
-
-
10
65
(20)
-
-
Estimated impact of weather
-
5
(2)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted operations and maintenance expense - Regulated Businesses (a)
$966
$980
$943
$959
$1,015
$1,016
$1,042
Total operating revenues
$2,555
$2,854
$3,011
$3,302
$3,440
$3,521
$3,690
Less:
Operating Revenues - Market-Based Operations
295
307
355
451
476
528
533
Operating Revenues - Other
(26)
(17)
(18)
(20)
(20)
(22)
(20)
Total pro forma operating revenues - Regulated Businesses
$2,286
$2,564
$2,674
$2,871
$2,984
$3,015
$3,177
Less:
Regulated Purchased Water expense*
100
110
122
122
133
132
142
Plus:
Freedom Industries chemical spill in West Virginia
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
Estimated impact of weather
-
(47)
17
-
-
-
-
Adjusted pro forma operating revenues-Regulated Businesses (b)
Calculation assumes purchased water revenues approximate purchased water expenses
Includes the impact of the Company's adoption of ASU
2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post-retirement Benefit, on January 1, 2018.
Calculation of Estimated tax reform = Revenue Requirement with new Effective Tax Rate (taxes grossed up) - Revenue Requirement with old Effective Tax Rate
31
Reconciliation Table: Consolidated Adjusted EPS
Consolidated Adjusted EPS
For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
20192018
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP):
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$3.43
$3.15
Adjustments:
Loss on sale of Keystone
0.24
-
Income tax impact
(0.05)
-
Net adjustment
0.19
-
Gain on sale of portion of Contract Services Group contracts
-
(0.08)
Income tax impact
-
0.02
Net adjustment
-
(0.06)
Keystone Impairment
-
0.31
Income tax impact
-
(0.08)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(0.01)
Net adjustment
-
0.22
Freedom Industries Settlement Activities
(0.02)
(0.11)
Income tax impact
0.01
0.03
Net adjustments
(0.01)
(0.08)
Impact of re-measurement from the TCJA
-
0.07
Total net adjustments
0.18
0.15
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$3.61
$3.30
32
Reconciliation Table: Adjusted Return on Equity
LTM
LTM
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net Income
$582
$638
Adjustments:
Keystone Sale
-
44
Keystone Impairment
54
-
Contract Services Gain on Sale
(14)
-
Tax Impact for items above
(11)
(9)
Re-measurement from Tax Reform
12
-
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations (a)
