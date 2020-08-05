American Water Works : 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call Presentation 0 08/05/2020 | 05:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 Ed Vallejo Vice President, Investor Relations 2 Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. They are not guarantees or assurances of any outcomes, financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon them. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of estimates and assumptions, and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation. The factors that could cause actual results to differ, including uncertainties, risks and other factors associated with the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in the Appendix to this presentation, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020. Non-GAAP Financial Information This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in the Appendix to this presentation. 3 Walter Lynch President and Chief Executive Officer 4 American Water's COVID-19 Response Employees Suspended all work-related air and rail travel as of March 3 & suspended participation in sponsored events and public gatherings

Made more than $400,000 in charitable contributions over the last 3 months to support our communities as they deal with the impacts of COVID-19 Regulatory & Liquidity • Implemented actions to ensure liquidity and access to capital • Increased communications with public service commissions, customers, and public officials • Actively engaged with state regulatory commissions to address COVID-19 financial impacts, with commission approval orders received in 10 out of 14 regulated jurisdictions as of August 5, 2020 5 COVID-19 Financial Impact Details Through June 30, 2020 ($0.05) Net EPS COVID-19 Impact 0.05 (0.07) 0.04 (0.02) (0.03) (0.01) (0.01) Residential Commercial Industrial/Other Waived Disconnection O&M/Other HOS/Parent Regulatory and Late Fees Treatment/Recovery Base Revenue 6 COVID-19 Regulatory and Financial Summary Regulatory 10 States with Approval to Defer Costs • California • Maryland • Hawaii • New Jersey • Illinois • Pennsylvania • Indiana • Virginia • Iowa • West Virginia 4 States with Pending Proceedings • New York • Kentucky • Missouri • Tennessee Segment Regulated:

Base Revenue - lower Commercial & Industrial, while Residential demand has increased Incremental costs, including uncollectible expense and foregone fees deferred for recovery based on state orders

Market-Based:

Military Services Group continues to execute Homeowner Services experiencing some delays in new partner relationships and product launches

Other No change to 2020 capital plan expected; increase driven by demand/opportunity

No major disruptions to supply chain Strong Liquidity Position ($ in millions) $2,323 $569 Cash Balance Revolver $1,754Availability 6/30/2020 7 Year to Date and Q2 2020 Financial Performance and Growth GAAP Earnings Per Share* Regulated Investment • ≈$930 million total capex invested • Organic growth ≈6,900 customer connections as of June 30, 2020 $1.65 • 34.3%** O&M efficiency ratio LTM $1.56 $0.97 * Regulated Acquisitions $0.94 • Closed 10,800 customer connections as of July 31, 2020 • 43,600 customer connections under agreement as of July 31, 2020 • Strong pipeline continues $0.62 * $0.68 * 2019 2020 Market-Based Businesses • Year-to-Date Homeowner Services performance reflects price increases Q1 Q2 and organic growth • Military Services Group: Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York are in full operation as of June 1, 2020 2019 GAAP results include: A first quarter $0.01 per share benefit related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill reduction in liability. 2020 GAAP results include: $0.02 and $0.03 per share favorable impact related to the cessation of depreciation expense on assets held for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and an estimated $0.05 per share unfavorable impact related to COVID-19 (an estimated $0.04 per share in the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share in the Market-Based Businesses). ** For 12-months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP measure: please see reconciliation table in appendix. 8 In This Environment, The Execution of Our Strategy Continues Long-term EPS growth expected in the 7-10%* target range EPS CAGR guidance through 2024 Market Based Businesses 1-2% Regulated 1-2% Acquisitions Regulated Investment5-7% CAPEX Clear investment thesis provides confidence in long-term strategy Decades of investment needed Line of sight to $20 - $22 billion of 10-year capital investment Fragmented national water and wastewater landscape Capital-light MBBs leverage core competencies, increase customer experience, and generate cash 2020-2024 Dividend Growth projected at high end of 7-10% range** A leading Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance investment *Anchored off of 2018 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) **Subject to American Water Board of Directors approval 9 Regulated Business Update Regulatory Rate Case filed June 30, 2020

Capital Investment of ≈$950 million

Requested ROE 10.5% Legislative Indiana Established an appraisal process for non-municipal utilities to establish fair value

non-municipal utilities to establish fair value Authorized recovery without full rate case for service enhancements for health, safety or environmental concerns for above ground infrastructure, and exempts relocation from distribution system improvement charge recovery caps Rate Case filed April 29, 2020

Capital Investment of ≈$1.6 billion

Requested ROE 10.8%

Rate Case filed November 2, 2018

Capital Investment of ≈$98 million

Requested ROE 10.8%

Interim rates effective May 1, 2019 Rate Case filed December 16, 2019

Capital Investment of ≈$1 billion

Requested ROE 10.5%

Rate Case filed July 1, 2019

Capital Investment of ≈$197 million

ROE previously set in separate Cost of Capital Decision*

Rates covering 2021 through 2023 Missouri House Bill 2120 requires most small community water utilities (most with up to 30,000 customers) to establish a cybersecurity plan and valve & hydrant inspection program with reporting to the Department of Natural Resources certifying compliance with these provisions upon request *California Commission has approved an extension of the required Cost of Capital filing to 2021 10 Disciplined Focus on Expenses Regulated O&M Efficiency Ratio** 46.1% 41.0% 39.1% 36.6% 35.6% 35.2% 34.3% 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 LTM LTM 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 2024 O&M Efficiency Target of 31.3%* Adjusted O&M Expenses from 2010-LTM 2020 increased only 0.8% CAGR** Added ≈281,000*** customer connections since 2010 * A reconciliation to a most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort Non-GAAP Measure - See appendix for reconciliation. O&M Efficiency Ratio = Adjusted Regulated O&M Expenses (O&M Expenses is most comparable GAAP measure) / Adjusted Regulated Operating Revenues (Operating Revenues is most comparable GAAP measure). This calculation assumes purchased water revenues approximate purchased water expenses. Also, 2010 - 2016 adjusted for TCJA *** Includes organic customer connections & closed dispositions and acquisitions 11 Regulated Acquisitions Update Under Agreement* 43,600** Customer Connections 28 Acquisitions CA: 4 IN: 2 PA: 7 IA: 1 MO: 4 TN: 1 IL: 7 NJ: 1 WV: 1 As of 7/31/2020; does not reflect the announced pending sale of NYAW.

not reflect the announced pending sale of NYAW. This includes an IL acquisition, which represents 1,200 total customer connections, due to bulk contracts. Connections to the system will be approximately 100. Agreement Process Regulatory Approval to Close As Communities face increasing challenges Opportunities grow to ≈800,000 Close & Customers Closed as of July 31, 2020 Served at Existing Rates ≈ 10,800 Customer Connections 13 acquisitions in 6 states Fruitridge Vista, CA Water ≈ 4,800 connections Hillview, CA Shiloh, IL Rate Case Process to Water Wastewater Fully Reflect Acquisitions & ≈ 1,500 connections ≈ 1,500 connections Inclusion into Rate Base Customer Connections American Water stands ready to provide solutions 12 Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer 13 Continued Execution of Company Strategy Second Quarter 2020 Results* First Half 2020 Results* EPS Contribution by Business Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Change Regulated $0.97 $0.87 $0.10 Market-Based $0.13 $0.12 $0.01 Parent Interest & Other ($0.13) ($0.05) ($0.08) Total GAAP EPS $0.97 $0.94 $0.03 EPS Contribution by Business Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Change Regulated $1.65 $1.47 $0.18 Market-Based $0.25 $0.23 $0.02 Parent Interest & Other ($0.25) ($0.14) ($0.11) Total GAAP EPS $1.65 $1.56 $0.09 2019 GAAP results include: A first quarter $0.01 per share benefit related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill reduction in liability. 2020 GAAP results include: $0.02 and $0.03 per share favorable impact related to the cessation of depreciation expense on assets held for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and an estimated $0.05 per share unfavorable impact related to COVID-19 (an estimated $0.04 per share in the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share in the Market-Based Businesses). 14 Second Quarter EPS Detail by Business 0.04 0.20 0.020.02 (0.05) (0.07) (0.02) 0.97 (0.03) 0.94 (0.03) (0.05) Regulated $0.14 MBB Parent ($0.08) Jun QTD Revenue Weather in 2019 O&M Depreciation Depreciation HOS Interest, net Sale of Timing/Other Estimated impact Jun QTD 2019 (GAAP) Related to Assets a Legacy Investment of COVID-19, net* 2020 (GAAP) Held For Sale in 2019 * The estimated impact related to COVID-19 is $0.04 per share from the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share from the Market-Based Businesses. 15 First Half EPS Detail by Business 0.34 0.04 0.030.03 (0.09) (0.10) (0.04) (0.03) 1.65 1.56 (0.04) (0.05) Regulated $0.22 MBB Parent ($0.11) Jun YTD Revenue Weather in 2019 O&M Depreciation Depreciation HOS Interest, net Sale of Other Estimated impact of Jun YTD 2019 (GAAP)* Related to Assets a Legacy Investment COVID-19, net* 2020 (GAAP) Held For Sale in 2019 * 2019 GAAP results include $0.01 per share benefit related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill reduction in liability. The estimated impact related to COVID-19 is $0.04 per share from the Regulated Businesses and $0.01 per share from the Market-Based Businesses. 16 Rate Filings Completed and Awaiting Final Order ($ in millions) Rate Filings Requested Revenue in Pending Completed* Base Rate Proceedings $289 $5 $294 $62$80 $18 Rate Cases Infrastructure Total Rate Cases Infrastructure Total (Step Increases) Charges Charges *Annualized Revenue Increase for Rates Effective Since January 1, 2020 17 2020 EPS and Long-Term Guidance 2020 EPS Guidance* $3.79 - $3.89 2020 - 2024 Long-Term EPS CAGR Guidance*** 2020 7-10% *** EPS Guidance 2019 CAGR Adjusted EPS (GAAP EPS $3.43)** 2018 Adjusted EPS (GAAP EPS $3.15)** $3.89 $3.79 $3.61** $3.30** 2018 2019 2020 2024 2020 GAAP Guidance includes: $0.06 per share depreciation related to assets held for sale & estimated $0.05 to $0.08 per share unfavorable impact from COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP Measure. Please see appendix for reconciliation and further information. *** Long Term EPS reflects 2020 - 2024 EPS CAGR goal of 7-10%, anchored off of 2018 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure). 18 Delivering Value AWK Shareholder Value Adjusted Consolidated Return on Equity* Regulated 10.7% 10.3% Wt Avg authorized ROE is 9.8% LTM LTM June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Dividend Growth** $2.15 $1.96 $1.78 $1.62 $1.47 $1.33 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E Value Drivers Consistent Earnings Growth

Earnings Growth Smooth Capital Deployment

Capital Deployment Disciplined Approach to Acquisitions

Approach to Acquisitions Strong Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet Five Consecutive years of dividend increase at the top of the range

Top quartile dividend growth with a payout target of 50-60% * Adjusted Return on Equity is a non-GAAP Measure. Please see appendix for reconciliation and further information. ** Future dividends are subject to approval of the American Water Board of Directors. 19 Purpose Driven. People Powered. Customer Obsessed. * *American Water. (2020, June 4). https://www.facebook.com/weareamericanwater 20 Q&A Session 21 Investor Relations Contacts Ed Vallejo Vice President, Investor Relations edward.vallejo@amwater.com Ralph Jedlicka Director, Investor Relations ralph.jedlicka@amwater.com Abbey Barksdale Manager, ESG abbey.barksdale@amwater.com 22 Appendix 23 Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation, including, without limitation, with respect to: earnings per share guidance; dividend growth guidance; the timing and outcome of pending or future acquisition activity and the completion of the announced sale of New York American Water Company, Inc.; the Company's future financial performance, liquidity and cash flows; the Company's ability to finance current operations, capital expenditures and growth initiatives by accessing the debt and equity capital markets; the impacts to the Company of the current pandemic health event resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the amount and allocation of future capital investments and expenditures; estimated revenues and regulatory recovery from general rate cases and other governmental agency authorizations, including filings for infrastructure surcharges and to address regulatory lag; estimates regarding the Company's projected rate base, growth, results of operations and financial condition; the Company's projected regulated operation and maintenance efficiency ratio; trends in the industries in which the Company operates, including macro trends with respect to the Company's efforts related to customer, technology and work execution; the Company's ability to execute its business and operational strategy; and regulatory, legislative, tax policy or legal developments, including projected impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "TCJA"), are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words with prospective meanings such as "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "project," "propose," "assume," "forecast," "outlook," "future," "pending," "goal," "objective," "potential," "continue," "seek to," "may," "can," "will," "should" and "could" and or the negative of such terms or other variations or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. They are not guarantees or assurances of any outcomes, financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon them. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of estimates and assumptions, and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation as a result of the factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, and because of factors including, without limitation: the decisions of governmental and regulatory bodies, including decisions to raise or lower customer rates and regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in customer demand for, and patterns of use of, water, such as may result from conservation efforts and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise; a loss of one or more large industrial or commercial customers due to adverse economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, or other factors; the timeliness and outcome of regulatory commissions' actions concerning rates, capital structure, authorized return on equity, capital investment, system acquisitions and dispositions, taxes, permitting and other decisions; limitations on the availability of the Company's water supplies or sources of water, or restrictions on its use thereof; changes in laws, governmental regulations and policies, including with respect to environmental, health and safety, consumer privacy, water quality and water quality accountability, emerging contaminants, public utility and tax regulations and policies, and impacts resulting from U.S., state and local elections; weather conditions and events, climate variability patterns, and natural disasters, including drought or abnormally high rainfall, prolonged and abnormal ice or freezing conditions, strong winds, coastal and intercoastal flooding, pandemics (including COVID-19) and epidemics, earthquakes, landslides, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, electrical storms, sinkholes and solar flares; the outcome of litigation and similar governmental and regulatory proceedings, investigations or actions; risks associated with the Company's aging infrastructure and its ability to appropriately maintain and replace current infrastructure and systems; exposure or infiltration of the Company's technology and critical infrastructure systems through physical or cyber attacks or other means; the Company's ability to control operating expenses and to achieve efficiencies in its operations; the intentional or unintentional actions of a third party, including contamination of the Company's water supplies or water provided to its customers; the Company's ability to obtain adequate and cost-effective supplies of equipment, chemicals, electricity, fuel, water, other raw materials; the Company's ability to successfully meet growth projections for its businesses and capitalize on growth opportunities, including its ability to, among other things, acquire, close and successfully integrate regulated operations and market-based businesses, enter into contracts and other agreements with, or otherwise obtain, new customers in the Company's market-based businesses, and realize anticipated benefits and synergies from new acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully develop and implement new technologies and to protect related intellectual property; the Company's exposure to liabilities related to environmental laws and similar matters; changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions, including conditions and collateral consequences associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; access to sufficient debt and/or equity capital on satisfactory terms and when and as needed to support operations and capital expenditures; changes in federal or state general, income and other tax laws, including with respect to the TCJA, the availability of tax credits and tax abatement programs, and the Company's ability to utilize its U.S. federal and state income tax net operating loss carryforwards; and other factors as may be set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These and other forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be read together with, the risks and uncertainties set forth above and the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the Company's annual, quarterly and other SEC filings, and readers should refer to such risks, uncertainties, risk factors and statements in evaluating such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this presentation was first used or given. The Company does not have and does not undertake any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the Federal securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. Furthermore, it may not be possible to assess the impact of any such factor on the Company's businesses, either viewed independently or together, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive. 24 2020 Closed Acquisitions* As of July 31, 2020 STATE NUMBER OF WATER CUSTOMER WASTEWATER CUSTOMER TOTAL CUSTOMER SYSTEMS CONNECTIONS CONNECTIONS CONNECTIONS California 2 6,300 - 6,300 Hawaii 1 - 200 200 Iowa 1 100 - 100 Illinois 7 1,100 2,400 3,500 Indiana 1 - 400 400 West Virginia 1 300 - 300 Total 13 7,800 3,000 10,800 * Customer Connections are rounded and may not sum 25 Acquisitions* Under Agreement as of July 31, 2020 STATE NUMBER OF WATER CUSTOMER WASTEWATER CUSTOMER TOTAL CUSTOMER SYSTEMS CONNECTIONS CONNECTIONS CONNECTIONS California 4 6,300 - 6,300 Iowa 1 100 - 100 Illinois** 7 6,000 16,800 22,800 Indiana 2 100 100 200 Missouri 4 - 1,000 1,000 New Jersey 1 - 2,800 2,800 Pennsylvania 7 1,700 8,200 9,900 Tennessee 1 100 - 100 West Virginia 1 400 - 400 Total 28 14,700 28,900 43,600 *Customer Connections are rounded and may not sum. Does not reflect the announced pending sale of NYAW. ** This includes an IL acquisition, which represents 1,200 total customer connections, due to bulk contracts. Connections to the system will be approximately 100. 26 Rate Base Calculation* ($ in millions) $14.4 $13.7 $12.5 $11.7 $10.7 As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/2016 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 6/30/2020 *An approximation of rate base, which includes Net Utility Plant not yet included in rate base pending rate case filings/outcomes. Amounts may not sum due to rounding **Anchored off of 2018 rate base Estimated Rate Base* As of 6/30/2020 Net Utility Plant $19.3 Less Advances for Construction $0.3 CIAC - Contributions in Aid of Construction $1.4 Net Deferred income taxes $3.3 $4.9 Total Estimated Rate Base $14.4 ≈7-8%** Expected Rate base CAGR through 2024 27 Rates Effective Since… January 1, 2020 Rate Cases & Step Increases Date Effective Annualized Revenue Increases Effective in 2020 California (Step Increase) 1/1/2020 $5 Indiana (Step Increase) 5/1/2020 13 (a) $18 Infrastructure Charges Date Effective Annualized Revenue Increases Effective in 2020 West Virginia (DSIC) 1/1/2020 $3 Pennsylvania (W-DSIC) 1/1/2020 9 Pennsylvania (WW-DSIC) 1/1/2020 1 Illinois (QIP) 1/1/2020 7 New Jersey (DSIC) 1/1/2020 10 Pennsylvania (DSIC) 4/1/2020 5 Tennessee (QIIP, EDI, SEC) 1/1/2020 2 Missouri (ISRS) 6/27/2020 10 New Jersey (DSIC) 6/29/2020 10 Kentucky (QIP) 7/1/2020 1 Pennsylvania (DSIC) 7/1/2020 4 $62 Total $80 The overall increase is $17.5 million in revenues combined over two steps, the first step is effective 7/1/2019 in the amount of $4.4 million and the second step became effective 5/1/2020 in the amount of $13.1 pending protest rights to the certified numbers. 28 Pending Rate Filings Rate Cases Filed Company Docket/Case Number Date Filed Requested Revenue ROE Requested Rate Base Increase Virginia Case No. PUR-2018-00175 11/2/2018 $5(a) 10.8% $196 California Case No. A. 19-07-004 7/1/2019 26(b) 689 New Jersey Case No. WR-19121516 12/16/2019 88(c) 10.5% 3,639 Pennsylvania Docket R-2020-3019369 (W) 4/29/2020 92(d) 10.8% 3,975 & R-2020-3019371 (WW) Missouri Case No. WR-2020-0344 6/30/2020 78(e) 10.5% 1,823 Infrastructure Charges Filed $289 $10,322 New York (SIC) 5/29/2020 $1 $7 West Virginia (DSIC) 6/29/2020 4 51 $5 $58 Total Awaiting Final Order: $294 The requested increase filed for was $5.6 million, which includes $0.9 million from infrastructure filings. Interim rates were effective on May 1, 2019, under bond and subject to refund. On July 1, the company filed for a Test Year 2021 revenue requirement request of $26.0 million which excludes the escalation year and attrition year rate increases for 2022 and 2023 of $9.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively. The Company filed its 100 day update on October 11, 2019, requesting $27.3 million annualized incremental revenues for 2021, and increases of $9.5 million and $10.3 million in the escalation year of 2022 and the attrition year of 2023, respectively. The requested increase is $87.8 million, which excludes $34.7 million from the DSIC. On April 29, the company filed for a multiyear rate case. Rate year 1 requested $92.4 million with rate base of $3.98 billion and Rate Year 2 requested $46.2 million with rate base of $4.29 billion. The requested increase is $78.1 million, which excludes $29.4 million from the ISRS. 29 Regulatory Information CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS INDIANA KENTUCKY MISSOURI Authorized Rate Base* $498,135 $883,386 $1,182,170 $443,654 $1,249,293(b) Authorized ROE 9.20%(a) 9.79% 9.80% 9.70%(e) 10.00%(e) Authorized Equity 55.39%(a) 49.80% 53.41%(c) 48.90% 52.80%(d) Effective Date of Rate Case 1/1/2018(a) 1/1/2017 5/1/2020 6/28/2019 5/28/2018 NEW JERSEY NEW YORK PENNSYLVANIA VIRGINIA WEST VIRGINIA Authorized Rate Base* $2,950,471 $275,463 $3,162,597(b) $155,747 $652,900(h) Authorized ROE 9.60% 9.10% 10.00%(e) 9.25% 9.75% Authorized Equity 54.00% 46.00% 53.75%(d) 46.09% 48.40%(h) Effective Date of Rate Case 10/29/2018(g) 6/1/2017 1/1/2018 5/24/2017(f) 2/25/2019 *Rate Base stated in $000s On March 22, 2018, Decision 18-03-035 set the authorized cost of capital for 2018 through 2020. CAW has a separate Cost of Capital case which sets the rate of return outside of a general rate proceeding. The Rate Base listed is the Company's view of the Rate Base allowed in the case, the Rate Base was not disclosed in the Order or the applicable settlement agreement. The Authorized Equity excludes cost-free items or tax credit balances at the overall rate of return which lowers the equity percentage as an alternative to the common practice of deducting such items from rate base. The equity ratio listed is the Company's view of the equity ratio allowed in the case, the actual equity ratio was not disclosed in the Order or the applicable settlement agreement. The ROE listed is the Company's view of the ROE allowed in the case; however, the ROE was not disclosed in the Order or the applicable settlement agreement. Interim rates were effective April 1, 2016 and received final Order May 24, 2017. Interim rates were effective June 15, 2018 and final rates effective October 29, 2018. The Rate Base and equity ratio listed is the Company's view of what was allowed in the case, as there were multiple versions of each disclosed by the parties in the settlement agreement. 30 Reconciliation Table: Regulated Segment O&M Efficiency Ratio Regulated Segment O&M Efficiency Ratio FY FY FY FY FY LTM LTM (A Non-GAAP Unaudited Number) 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 ($ in millions) Total operations and maintenance expense $1,291 $1,330 $1,350 $1,504 $1,479 $1,520 $1,581 Less: Operations and maintenance expense - Market-Based Operations 257 256 289 372 362 387 384 Operations and maintenance expense - Other (61) (56) (51) (44) (42) (48) (17) Total operations and maintenance expense - Regulated Businesses $1,095 $1,130 $1,112 $1,176 $1,159 $1,181 $1,214 Less: Regulated purchased water expense 100 110 122 122 133 132 142 Allocation of non-operation and maintenance expenses 29 35 39 30 31 33 30 Impact of Freedom Industries activities - - 10 65 (20) - - Estimated impact of weather - 5 (2) - - - - Adjusted operations and maintenance expense - Regulated Businesses (a) $966 $980 $943 $959 $1,015 $1,016 $1,042 Total operating revenues $2,555 $2,854 $3,011 $3,302 $3,440 $3,521 $3,690 Less: Operating Revenues - Market-Based Operations 295 307 355 451 476 528 533 Operating Revenues - Other (26) (17) (18) (20) (20) (22) (20) Total pro forma operating revenues - Regulated Businesses $2,286 $2,564 $2,674 $2,871 $2,984 $3,015 $3,177 Less: Regulated Purchased Water expense* 100 110 122 122 133 132 142 Plus: Freedom Industries chemical spill in West Virginia - - 1 - - - - Estimated impact of weather - (47) 17 - - - - Adjusted pro forma operating revenues-Regulated Businesses (b) $2,186 $2,407 $2,570 $2,749 $2,851 $2,883 $3,035 Adjusted O&M efficiency ratio-Regulated Businesses (a)/(b) 44.2% 40.7% 36.7% 34.9% 35.6% 35.2% 34.3% Adjusted operations and maintenance expense - Regulated Businesses $966 $980 $943 $959 Less: Impact of adoption of ASU 2017-07** - 39 (8) 12 Adjusted operations and maintenance expense - Regulated Businesses (c) $966 $941 $951 $947 Adjusted operating revenues-Regulated Businesses $2,186 $2,407 $2,570 $2,749 Less pro forma adjustment: Pro forma adjustment for impact of the TCJA*** 89 112 137 161 Adjusted pro forma operating revenues-Regulated Businesses (d) $2,097 $2,294 $2,433 $2,588 Adjusted O&M efficiency ratio-Regulated Businesses (c)/(d) 46.1% 41.0% 39.1% 36.6% Calculation assumes purchased water revenues approximate purchased water expenses

Includes the impact of the Company's adoption of ASU

2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post-retirement Benefit, on January 1, 2018.

2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post-retirement Benefit, on January 1, 2018. Calculation of Estimated tax reform = Revenue Requirement with new Effective Tax Rate (taxes grossed up) - Revenue Requirement with old Effective Tax Rate 31 Reconciliation Table: Consolidated Adjusted EPS Consolidated Adjusted EPS For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 20192018 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP): Net income attributable to common shareholders $3.43 $3.15 Adjustments: Loss on sale of Keystone 0.24 - Income tax impact (0.05) - Net adjustment 0.19 - Gain on sale of portion of Contract Services Group contracts - (0.08) Income tax impact - 0.02 Net adjustment - (0.06) Keystone Impairment - 0.31 Income tax impact - (0.08) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - (0.01) Net adjustment - 0.22 Freedom Industries Settlement Activities (0.02) (0.11) Income tax impact 0.01 0.03 Net adjustments (0.01) (0.08) Impact of re-measurement from the TCJA - 0.07 Total net adjustments 0.18 0.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $3.61 $3.30 32 Reconciliation Table: Adjusted Return on Equity LTM LTM June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net Income $582 $638 Adjustments: Keystone Sale - 44 Keystone Impairment 54 - Contract Services Gain on Sale (14) - Tax Impact for items above (11) (9) Re-measurement from Tax Reform 12 - Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations (a) $623 $673 Shareholders' equity $6,027 $6,243 Adjustments: Keystone Sale - 44 Keystone Impairment 54 - Contract Services Gain on Sale (14) - Tax Impact for items above (11) (9) Re-measurement from Tax Reform 12 - Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (b) $6,068 $6,278 Adjusted Return on Equity (a/b) 10.3% 10.7% 33 Attachments Original document

