Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Water Works : Agreement Reached on Plan to Pass Federal Tax Savings to West Virginia American Water Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:09am CEST

West Virginia American Water announced today that its customers will start seeing lower monthly bills as a result of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 if a joint stipulation filed this afternoon is approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The agreement was reached between West Virginia American Water, Public Service Commission (PSC) staff, Consumer Advocate Division (CAD), Kanawha County Commission, and City of Charleston.

If approved as proposed, West Virginia American Water would reduce its rates by an average of 3.5 percent effective September 1, 2018 to reflect its federal tax savings from September 1 until the PSC sets new rates in February 2019, which would provide a savings to customers of approximately $2.2 million. For the average residential customer, the monthly savings will be $1.60 for water and $2.17 for wastewater.

The company will apply the $3.2 million it collected from customers at the old federal tax rate from January 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018, to pay off several large one-time expenditures West Virginia American Water incurred over the past four years. This pay-off will benefit customers by lowering future rate increases and will specifically reduce the company’s current requested rate increase by approximately $500,000.

“The recent federal tax reform will save our customers an estimated $4.6 million annually, so we are passing these savings on to our customers beginning next month. We also plan to use these savings to lessen rate increases going forward,” said President Brian Bruce of West Virginia American Water. “Taxes are part of a utility’s cost of providing service and are typically incorporated into utility rates set by the PSC in periodic rate cases, however, given the unique aspect of this federal tax reform and its benefit to customers, we agreed with the parties in this case to pass these benefits to customers sooner than the usual process allows.”

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
12:09aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Agreement Reached on Plan to Pass Federal Tax Savings to ..
BU
08/16AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Coatesville’s Palmer Park to Undergo Green Makeover..
PU
08/16ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Recognized Nationally for Water Quality
BU
08/14ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Flushing Fisher Water System and Fire Hydrants to Ensu..
BU
08/10AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Illinois Am..
BU
08/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Announces New Monterey Peninsula Director of Operati..
BU
08/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : California American Water Announces New Monterey Peninsul..
PU
08/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Iowa American Water Invests $800,000 in Storage Tank Main..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
08/02American Water Works Company, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01American Water Works beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
07/31Expected Dividend Increases In August 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 398 M
EBIT 2018 1 130 M
Net income 2018 598 M
Debt 2018 8 538 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 26,52
P/E ratio 2019 24,89
EV / Sales 2018 7,16x
EV / Sales 2019 6,84x
Capitalization 15 775 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 92,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY-3.49%15 775
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD22.48%10 795
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-38.98%4 869
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD24.82%1 863
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 828
TTW PCL--.--%1 486
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.