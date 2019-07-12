Log in
American Water Works : As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Use Water Wisely

07/12/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

With temperatures rising across the state, Illinois American Water is reminding customers to use water wisely.

“From keeping hydrated to playing in water sprinklers, as well as running air conditioning and watering lawns, water plays an important role in warm-weather fun and responsibilities. We are proud of the service we provide and want to be sure folks are using water wisely,” said Mike Smyth, vice president of operations.

The following tips from Illinois American Water can help consumers use water more efficiently, plus identify and prevent leaks, a significant source of water waste.

  • Water your lawn only when it needs it. An easy way to tell is to simply walk across the grass. If it springs back you don't need to water, but if you leave footprints, it’s time to water.
  • Set your lawn mower one notch higher to make your lawn more drought-tolerant.
  • Consider using drip irrigation or a rain barrel to water your outdoor plants, and water in the early morning or in the evening. As much as 30% of water can be lost to evaporation by watering midday.
  • Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.
  • Forego the hose and wash your car with a bucket and sponge instead, which uses only a few gallons to do the job, while a hose left running can waste as much as six gallons per minute.
  • Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full and adjust the water level of your washing machine to match the load size. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it. In addition, newer, high-efficiency washing machines use less than 27 gallons of water per load, compared to between 27 and 54 gallons a load with traditional machines.
  • Keep a pitcher of cold tap water in the refrigerator. You will avoid the cost and environmental impact of bottled water and you will have cold water available for warm days without running the faucet.
  • A short shower is better than a bath. A full bathtub can require up to 70 gallons of water, while taking a 5-minute shower uses only 10 to 25 gallons.
  • Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save 8 gallons per day.
  • Regularly check your toilet, faucets and pipes for leaks and have them fixed promptly. An easy test for toilet leaks from EPA WaterSense: Place a drop of food coloring in the tank. If the color tints the water in the bowl without flushing, there is a leak.

More wise water use tips can be found online here - https://tinyurl.com/y9nrz5c5.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 641 M
EBIT 2019 1 229 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 9 270 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 32,7x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,37x
EV / Sales2020 8,17x
Capitalization 21 206 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 114  $
Last Close Price 117  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY29.42%21 206
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD8.80%13 642
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED16.50%5 969
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR44.86%2 413
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS12.82%2 335
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 969
