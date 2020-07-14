Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Water Works : As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Use Water Wisely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

With temperatures rising across the state, Illinois American Water is reminding customers to use water wisely and avoid water overuse pitfalls that frequently happen this time of year. These tips can help customers save money and alleviate stress on water supplies and infrastructure during summer months.

“This year, more than ever, families are home and venturing to their yards to engage in outdoor activities, many involving an increase use of water,” said Illinois American Water Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews. “At times, customers may not realize the amount of water they are using, until they get a higher water bill. Our goal is to raise awareness and help protect our precious resources through wise water use.”

The following tips from Illinois American Water can help consumers use water more efficiently, as well as identify and prevent leaks which can be a significant source of water waste.

  • Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens.
  • Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.
  • Timing is everything. Water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Watering during the middle of the day can waste up to 30% to evaporation.
  • Water your lawn only when it needs it. An easy way to tell is to simply walk across the grass. If it springs back you don't need to water, but if you leave footprints, it’s time to water.
  • Use drip irrigation to water your plants.
  • Use a broom instead of a hose to clear the sidewalk or patio.
  • Rain delay. Watch the weather forecast to avoid overwatering, which can damage plants.
  • Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention.
  • Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. Download Illinois American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at illinoisamwater.com.
  • Raise the blade. Raise your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.
  • Keep an eye out. Make sure your sprinkler is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

More wise water use tips can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.  With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction
with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power
2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
02:59pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages ..
BU
11:16aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Charitable Foundation and NRPA Award $500,000 For Water-I..
BU
07/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS : $35 Million Investment in Treatment Plant Upgrades Promot..
PU
07/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Top Prizes Awarded to Students in Pennsylvania American W..
BU
07/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : AWWA 2020 American Water Scholarship Presented to Univers..
BU
07/07AMERICAN WATER RESOURCES : Partners with Flo by Moen to Bring Real-Time Leak Det..
BU
07/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Kentucky American Water Facility in Owen County Enhan..
PU
06/30MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Submits Rate Review Request to Missouri Public Service..
BU
06/29WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER : Files 2021 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Di..
BU
06/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS :  California American Water Acquires Hillview Water Compan..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 809 M - -
Net income 2020 698 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 24 071 M 24 071 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 134,56 $
Last Close Price 132,97 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.8.24%24 071
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-12.64%12 315
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-17.26%4 396
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.61%3 849
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 168
SJW GROUP-12.58%1 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group