American Water Works : As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Use Water Wisely

With temperatures rising across the state, Illinois American Water is reminding customers to use water wisely and avoid water overuse pitfalls that frequently happen this time of year. These tips can help customers save money and alleviate stress on water supplies and infrastructure during summer months.

“This year, more than ever, families are home and venturing to their yards to engage in outdoor activities, many involving an increase use of water,” said Illinois American Water Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews. “At times, customers may not realize the amount of water they are using, until they get a higher water bill. Our goal is to raise awareness and help protect our precious resources through wise water use.”

The following tips from Illinois American Water can help consumers use water more efficiently, as well as identify and prevent leaks which can be a significant source of water waste.

Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens. Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.

Water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Watering during the middle of the day can waste up to 30% to evaporation. Water your lawn only when it needs it. An easy way to tell is to simply walk across the grass. If it springs back you don't need to water, but if you leave footprints, it’s time to water.

Watch the weather forecast to avoid overwatering, which can damage plants. Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention.

Raise your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering. Keep an eye out. Make sure your sprinkler is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

More wise water use tips can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.

