Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Water Works : CPUC APPROVES DESALINATION PROJECT - CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER MOVES FORWARD ON WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 02:03am CEST

September 13, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Catherine Stedman

Office: 831-646-3208

Mobile: 831-241-2990

Email: catherine.stedman@amwater.com

CPUC APPROVES DESALINATION PROJECT

CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER MOVES FORWARD ON WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today voted to approve the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, a desalination project on the coast near Monterey. California American Water, a publicly traded utility company, is expected to complete the project by 2021.

"Today's approval brings us closer to solving the Monterey Peninsula's water supply issues," said Rich Svindland, president of the company. "It is a huge step forward towards establishing a sustainable water supply that will meet the community's water needs and protect the Carmel River."

The state requires a significant reduction in pumping of the Carmel River by 2021. Currently the river supplies the region with the majority of its water.

An environmental review conducted this year by the CPUC and the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary found the project to be the least impactful and most environmentally beneficial way to address the area's water shortage. It consists of a desalination plant, expansion of the existing aquifer storage and recovery program, and purchase of recycled water.

The project features "slant wells," groundwater wells drilled at a 15-20% angle. In contrast to "open ocean" intake systems, slant wells virtually eliminate any harm to sea life.

The project will protect the community from the effects of future droughts by creating a sustainable water supply without relying on rainfall or groundwater. It will cost an estimated $329 million. For more information on the project, visit www.watersupplyproject.org.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water's service areas can be found on the company's website www.californiaamwater.com.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

# ##

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 00:02:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
02:03aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Cpuc approves desalination project - california american ..
PU
09/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania american water plans $610,000 pipeline upgra..
PU
08/31MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Announces Acquisition of the City of Lawson Water and ..
BU
08/31HAWAII AMERICAN WATER : Enters into Contract to Purchase Waimea Wastewater Compa..
BU
08/30AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Peoria GreenSplash Ribbon Cutting and Celebration Schedul..
BU
08/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Local pennsylvania american water treatment plant recogni..
PU
08/25AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Jersey (Aug..
AQ
08/23AMERICAN WATER : ’s Military Services Group President Honored with Park Re..
BU
08/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Indiana American Water Kicks Off $11 Million Kokomo Water..
PU
08/21ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : to Conduct Fire Hydrant Flushing and Treatment Change
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01Expected Dividend Increases In September 2018 
08/31Missouri American Water acquires Lawson water and wastewater systems 
08/31Hawaii American Water enters into contract to purchase Waimea Wastewater Comp.. 
08/22DGI FOR THE DIY : Q2 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 432 M
EBIT 2018 1 179 M
Net income 2018 604 M
Debt 2018 8 538 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 26,79
P/E ratio 2019 25,18
EV / Sales 2018 7,14x
EV / Sales 2019 6,89x
Capitalization 15 957 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 92,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY-3.37%15 957
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD29.52%11 062
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-35.03%4 641
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD23.84%1 865
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 854
TTW PCL--.--%1 504
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.