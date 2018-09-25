American Water Works : California American Water Submits an Acquisition Application to California Public Utilities Commission

September 24, 2018 For Immediate Release

California American Water Submits an Acquisition Application to

California Public Utilities Commission

Acquisition of the Bellflower Municipal Water System will grow the utility by more than 1,800 customers

Rosemead, Calif. (September 24, 2018) - California American Water, with supporting testimony from the City of Bellflower, has filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), requesting approval of the utility's acquisition of the Bellflower Municipal Water System.

In 2016, the City of Bellflower selected California American Water to purchase the water system due to the utility's record of providing safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to communities across the state.

"We have a strong legacy and presence in the Los Angeles region where we've been providing water service for more than 50 years," said Rich Svindland, California American Water's President. "If approved, this acquisition will provide residents with access to a long-term, reliable water supply for years to come. California American Water would proudly serve our new Bellflower customers, and ensure that their water quality meets or surpasses state and federal standards."

"I'm confident that California American Water will provide long-term quality water service to the Bellflower Municipal Water System customers for many years," said Bellflower Mayor Ray Dunton. "The City of Bellflower looks forward to California American Water providing water service to our residents. Their experience and expertise will be a great benefit to the Bellflower community."

The residents of Bellflower approved the sale of the City's water system during the November 2016 election. The system serves about 10 percent of the City, and is located about 19 miles from California American Water's Los Angeles County district operations center.

The Application to the CPUC seeks approval of the acquisition, including the $17 million purchase price.

California American Water maintains a staff of qualified personnel who are experienced in their field and certified by the California State Water Resources Control Board. Qualifying customers will have access to the company's low-income ratepayer assistance program, as well as conservation programs including rebates, free conservation supplies, and water efficient landscape resources. California American Water's low income program and all of the companies Los Angeles District's conservation resources can be viewed online at www.californiaamwater.com, under the conservation tab.

Acquisition Timeline:

Commission proceedings are expected to take approximately 245 days. Hearings, if deemed necessary, will be held and a proposed decision is expected with a final decision to follow.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 people. California American Water's Los Angeles County district includes approximately 28,000 households and businesses and serves a population of about 100,000 people in the cities of Bradbury, Duarte, El Monte, Irwindale, Monrovia, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino and Temple City, as well as unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County and the Baldwin Hills area.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

