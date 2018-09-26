American Water Works : Charitable Foundation and NRPA Award $150,000 to Support Local Nature-Based Play Area

The American
Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization
created by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly
traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced it is
awarding $150,000 in grant funding to support a local nature-based play
area in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“This water-centric park improvement project will give residents of all
ages the opportunity to enjoy, learn about and appreciate the
environment and especially our critical natural resource, water, in a
fun and engaging way,” said Laura Martin, president of the American
Water Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to further American Water’s
ongoing commitment to being good stewards of the environment and
bettering the communities where our employees and our customers live,
work and play through this grant program.”
The revitalization of East Lake Park in Chattanooga will include new
lake front access with an outdoor classroom to host to local schools and
groups providing environmental education around water stewardship and
provide a gathering spot for the local community to enjoy the lake’s
natural beauty. A nature-based playground will also be constructed to
engage children and their families.
This project was chosen based on several criteria including water
components, play value, education value, proximity to Tennessee American
Water’s service area, project parameters, use of natural play materials,
and opportunities for American Water employee volunteer involvement.
“East Lake Park is a special place where communities can gather for a
peaceful afternoon in the park or give nearby schools educational
opportunities for its students,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said. “We
are grateful for the American Water Charitable Foundation and Tennessee
American Water providing this grant that will allow us to enhance the
park’s natural beauty and amenities.”
This grant is part of the Foundation’s Building Better Communities
signature grant program, administered by the National Recreation and
Park Association (NRPA). The program is designed to enhance the quality
of life in the communities the company serves. The program is focused on
parks, as they are critical to preserving natural resources that have
real economic benefits for communities. Specifically, this initiative
concentrates on building or enhancing nature-based playgrounds and play
spaces for children, and will connect and educate people on
environmental stewardship practices related to water and other natural
resources.
“NRPA is proud to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation
to increase opportunities for children and families to experience nature
and the outdoors,” said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation.
“Ensuring people everywhere have the opportunity to engage in physical
activity and explore nature is essential to building healthier, stronger
communities and creating the next generation of environmental stewards.”
During the last four years, the Foundation has awarded 12 NRPA grants to
American Water communities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and looks
forward to adding this project, along with others, to its Building
Better Communities initiative.
For more information about the Building Better Communities
program, visit https://amwater.com/corp/customers-and-communities/american-water-charitable-foundation/signature-program.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people
in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
About the American Water Charitable Foundation
Established in 2010 with a founding contribution from American Water,
the American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit
organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing
commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the
communities where American Water and its employees live, work and
operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified
nonprofit endeavors. More information can be found online at amwater.com/corporate-responsibility.
About the National Recreation and Park
Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national
not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans
have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social
equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals
and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active
lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and
public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org.
For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation,
visit www.parksandrecreation.org.
