American Water Works : Community Leaders Celebrate Completion of Monterey Pipeline Project

California American Water’s newly constructed 7-mile Monterey Pipeline
Covering Sections of Seaside, Monterey and Pacific Grove will Deliver
New Sources of Water to the Monterey Peninsula
A ceremony was held today to celebrate the completion of the Monterey
Peninsula Water Supply Project pipeline. The $50 million, 36-inch pipe
runs from General Jim Moore Boulevard in Seaside to just inside Pacific
Grove’s boundary near David Avenue. The project took a year and a half
to complete, having begun in November 2016.
The event took place at the Eardley roundabout in Pacific Grove, the
termination point of the new pipeline that also served historically as a
key distribution hub for water delivery on the Monterey Peninsula dating
back to the late 1800s. Elected officials and key contributors to the
project were in attendance.
The pipeline completion ceremony follows the California Public Utilities
Commission’s September 13 approval of the Monterey Peninsula Water
Supply Project, which includes desalinated seawater and water from the
advanced-treatment project, Pure Water Monterey, currently under
development by Monterey One Water and the Monterey Peninsula Water
Management District. The new pipeline will carry water from these new
sources to Cal Am customers in the region.
Weather depending, the pipeline may carry, as early as this year,
additional water from the existing Aquifer Storage Recovery project,
which captures excess winter flows from the Carmel River for storage in
the Seaside Groundwater Basin. PureWater Monterey is expected to deliver
water in late 2019. The desalination project is scheduled to be online
in 2021.
“This is a crucial milestone in the development of a new water supply
for the Monterey Peninsula,” said California American Water President,
Richard Svindland. “We would like to thank everyone who has participated
in the pipeline’s construction. It would not have been possible, and
completed as it was – on budget and on time for ASR injection season --
without the combined efforts of California American Water, local City
staff and an engaged and supportive public.”
California American Water communicated construction updates and
information on the pipeline project through watersupplyproject.org,
community meetings, and direct notifications to impacted customers.
California American Water has also worked cooperatively with city
governments to limit the effects of road closures and increased traffic.
Pure Water Monterey, a recycled water project being developed by
Monterey One Water and Monterey Peninsula Water Management District is
expected to start flowing through the pipeline in 2019. Pure Water
Monterey will contribute 3,500 AFY to the area’s water demand of
approximately 14,000 acre-feet per year. An expanded aquifer storage and
recovery project is also expected to start operating in late 2019 and
contribute a significant amount of water to the system.
For updates on the project visit the project’s website: www.watersupplyproject.org.
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK),
provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California
American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people
in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005592/en/