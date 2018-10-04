American Water Works : Fisher Elevated Water Tank to Get Facelift from Illinois American Water

Investment of $500,000 will ensure continued reliable water service

Illinois American Water is rehabilitating the 100,000 gallon water storage tank located on Jackson Street in Fisher. The investment of approximately $500,000 will help extend the life of the storage tank, which ensures adequate water supply and pressure for drinking water and fire protection.

Work will begin this week on the tank that was originally constructed in 1973. The tank will be taken out of service to complete the necessary work, which includes inspection and maintenance as well as painting to the interior and exterior.

Tank painting will be completed under a canvas shroud to ensure debris and paint does not escape. The old paint will be sandblasted off and then a primer coat will be applied immediately to prevent rusting. Crews will then paint an intermediate coat before applying a third and final coat. The tank will be painted orange and will feature the Fisher Bunnie mascot as well as the Illinois American Water logo.

According to Dave Farrar, senior operations manager, this investment supports both reliable water service and community pride. He said, “Water tanks not only serve a vital role in our water distribution systems, but they serve as landmarks for communities. We are excited to give the Fisher water tower a facelift, while keeping the orange color and unique Fisher Bunnie which demonstrates the community pride felt by all residents, including Illinois American Water.”

Water service will not be significantly affected by this project. At the most, customers may notice a slight variation in water pressure as a result of the tank being out of service. The quality of the water flowing to customers’ homes and businesses will not be affected and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality regulations.

The tank renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Once the work is completed, the tank will be inspected and placed back in service.

