American Water Works : Illinois American Water Upgrading Local Water System; Replacing over 22,000 Feet of Water Main and Upgrading a Pump Station

Peoria, Ill. (June 23, 2020)- Illinois American Water is investing over $6.7 million to replace over 22,000 feet, or 4.2 miles, of water main in the local water system. The Grand Boulevard pump station will also be upgraded with energy saving technology.

Pump Station Projects

Two distribution pumps are being replaced at the Grand Boulevard pump station. Variable frequency drive (VFD) motors are also being installed to better control flow and pressures in the North Peoria service area. According to Trip Barton, Engineering Manager, "VFD motors vary pumping output to match current demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed." He added, "This technology reduces energy use while decreasing our environmental footprint."

Water Main Replacement Projects

Over 30 water main replacement projects are planned in Bartonville, Farmington and Peoria. Motorists should use caution in construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Illinois American Water contractor's will restore impacted properties to their original condition or better. View map of projects here -https://bit.ly/WaterMainReplacementPeoria.

Eric Larson, Senior Operations Manager, explained the company has a process in place to decrease customer impact. He said, "We understand construction in customers' neighborhoods can cause a temporary inconvenience. Our priority is to work as safely and as quickly as possible. There's nothing more important than the safety of our employees and contract employees. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade their water service."

Larson added that the upgrades include larger sized water mains to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection. He said, "We are committed to providing quality, reliable water service to homes, businesses and fire hydrants."

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water's customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self-service portal atwww.amwater.comto enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have Internet access can contact the customer service center at 800-422-2782 to update their contact information.

