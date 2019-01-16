American Water Works : Illinois American Water to Accept Applications for 2019 Environmental Grant Program

The application process is now open for Illinois American Water’s 2019
Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative,
community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect
watersheds through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed
cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside
buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives, hazardous
waste collection efforts and water protection education efforts are
examples of projects that could be supported through grants of up to
$10,000.
"Our commitment to protecting the environment runs deep and we’re proud
to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision.
Since 2009, we’ve contributed over $197,000 to 56 Illinois water
protection projects. We look forward to future collaboration to
positively impact our source water and watersheds,” said Bruce Hauk,
American Water Midwest Division Senior Vice President and Illinois
American Water President.
Proposed environmental grant projects must be
located in an Illinois American Water service area and:
-
address a source water or watershed protection need in the community
-
be completed between May 1, 2019 and November 30, 2019
-
be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a
significant expansion to an existing program
-
be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more
organizations
-
provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the
American Water grant monies are utilized)
Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com
under the News & Community tab. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com
by March 29, 2019. Late applications will not be accepted.
Last year, Illinois American Water awarded ten grants totaling $22,750
as follows:
-
Foundation for Ohio River Education received a $1,000 grant to provide
supplies for the Ohio River Sweep.
-
Bolingbrook Park District received a $4,000 grant for the DuPage River
Ecological Improvements which removed invasive species from along the
DuPage River and restored the natural landscape. The project reduced
the occurrence of invasive species to less than 10% in the area.
-
Lincoln College received a $3,645 grant to increase watershed
awareness, specifically stream-bank erosion along Sugar Creek. The
funding was used to install a boardwalk, making the area handicap
accessible.
-
Nature at the Confluence, Inc. in South Beloit received a $3,000 grant
for the Kelly Creek Clean-Up project which engaged community
volunteers to clean up a major water asset on the Nature At The
Confluence, Inc. property. Stream monitoring and water quality testing
before and after the clean-up was used to educate about the impact of
watershed clean ups.
-
Pekin Park District received a $2,000 grant for the continued Lick
Creek Watershed Invasive Species Control and Restoration project to
eliminate invasive species along the Lick Creek corridor.
-
Peoria Park District received two grants for two different projects. A
$730 grant supported the Heal the Hill Prairie project at Forest Park
Nature Center to remove invasive species and restore the bluffs. An
$875 grant helped provide supplies for the Illinois River Sweep.
-
Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum received a $2,000 grant for the
Journey to Sea project. The project was a collaboration between the
Peoria PlayHouse, Bradley University and The Sun Foundation. Together
they created a PlayHouse art exhibit to illustrate the devastating
impact of plastic pollution on water.
-
Senior Services Plus, Inc. in Godfrey received a $3,500 grant to
construct a detention/infiltration bioswale and rain garden. This
project was an extension of their initiative to grow their own food to
feed local senior citizens.
-
Woodridge School District #68 received a $2,000 grant for their
permeable paver parking lot at Meadowview Elementary School to
decrease storm water runoff.
Customers can help protect our precious resources by using water wisely
through the following actions:
-
Be conscious of daily water use and take the necessary steps to be
water smart.
-
Be sure that leaking pipes and faucets — indoors and outdoors — are
repaired.
-
Take care in garden, lawn, garage or other home product use and ensure
they do not impact groundwater.
-
Dispose of chemicals or other potentially harmful products properly by
not pouring them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains
or the lawn.
-
Visit www.illinoisamwater.com
for more wise water use tips.
Hauk said, “Every individual and community has the ability to positively
impact our source water and watersheds. One of the easiest ways is to be
informed about what goes into providing safe, reliable water service. We
encourage our customers to access their local water quality reports on
our website.”
Illinois American Water customers can access their report by zip code on
the company’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com
under the Water Quality tab.
About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a
subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned
water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water
and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American
Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality
control and research laboratory in Belleville.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45
states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
