American Water Works : Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk was awarded the Corporate
Leadership Award by the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce during its 13th
Annual Statewide Convention in Peoria. Roger Goodson, Senior Manager of
Field Operations and Production for the Peoria District accepted the
award on behalf of Hauk and Illinois American Water.
According to Larry Ivory, president and CEO of the Illinois Black
Chamber of Commerce, the award is presented to an individual who
champions diversity within his or her company.
“Our executive team looks very closely at who is selected for
our awards,” said Ivory. “Bruce Hauk doesn’t just talk the talk, he
walks the walk when it comes to supporting minority business. He sits
down with us and our members regularly and he truly listens; he is
focused and committed to inclusion. His leadership has inspired his
entire team to work closely with minority businesses, diverse suppliers
and diverse employee candidates. The Illinois Black Chamber of
Commerce was proud to present Bruce Hauk with the 2018 Outstanding
Corporate Leadership Award.”
Bruce Hauk said of the award, “I am honored to receive this award and I
share it with our entire Illinois American Water team. Every day I am
inspired by our employees and their commitment to bettering the
communities we serve, including their focus on diversity and inclusion.
This recognition from one of the state’s leading business organizations
validates the progress we’ve made and the direction we are headed for
long-term success. Our efforts will better our organization and the
water industry, while creating opportunities for others to also be
successful in the communities we serve.”
Illinois American Water has taken a number of steps to further its
position as a leader in diversity and inclusion. A strategic focus on
events, relationship building and data improvement has resulted in:
-
Since 2014, the value of goods and services Illinois American Water
purchased from diverse businesses increased by 32% or over $38
million. This represents an 11x increased spend with MBE-certified
suppliers and a 4x increased spend with WBE-certified suppliers. To
help maintain a steady pipeline of diverse suppliers, the company
meets annually with entrepreneurs, business owners and contractors
-
In 2017, Illinois American Water purchased more than $118 million
in goods and services from certified diverse suppliers.
-
Illinois American Water partners with organizations to host and
attend diversity outreach events to identify potential new
employees with diverse backgrounds. For example, in Peoria, the team
is partnering with the Illinois Central College Highway Construction
Careers Training Program.
-
Total diverse population at Illinois American Water has averaged
30%.
-
In 2015, Illinois American Water joined other Illinois utilities in
forming the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council. This
council is designed to grow business opportunities for diverse
suppliers through closer collaboration, technical development and
sharing of best practices.
Illinois American Water’s commitment to diversity and inclusion was also
recognized by the NAACP. In October 2017, Illinois American Water was
named the Corporate Business of the Year for Diversity and Inclusion by
the East St. Louis Chapter of NAACP. This award is presented to
companies that visibly exceed standards in the areas of diversity and
inclusion.
About the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce - The Illinois Black
Chamber of Commerce is the largest, most active voice for African
American businesses in the state of Illinois. Our objective is to help
promote job creation and growth amongst African American businesses. For
more information, visit ilbcc.org.
About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a
subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned
water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water
and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American
Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality
control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating
back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically
diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The
company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide
regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related
services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario,
Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable
water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives
flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005323/en/