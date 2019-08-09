Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Water Works : Indiana American Water Breaks Ground on Water System Infrastructure Serving Shelbyville, Ind.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

Joe Loughmiller Office 317-885-2434 Cell 317-903-7431

joe.loughmiller@amwater.com

Indiana American Water Breaks Ground on Water System Infrastructure Serving Shelbyville, Ind.

Project adds capacity, treatment, storage & pumping capabilities to the Shelbyville system

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (August 9, 2019) - Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), today announced it is investing $17.6 million to add additional water treatment capacity, storage, and pumping and water transmission capabilities to its Shelbyville, Ind. system

"Shelbyville has grown over the last decade since we built the London Road water treatment facility in western Shelby County," said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. "The plant was placed in service in 2009 to serve our customers in Johnson County and was built so it could be easily expanded and eventually connected to our Shelbyville system as demand increased there. We have seen significant growth in demand since that time, and these investments will help us to continue to meet Shelbyville's need for a high-quality source of water."

The investment in Indiana American Water's infrastructure serving Shelby County includes:

  • Installing nine miles of 20-inch and 16-inch transmission mains to connect the London Road water treatment facility to the Shelbyville system.
  • Expanding treatment capacity by 2 million gallons per day and adding two additional pumps at the London Road facility.
  • Constructing a new 500,000-gallon storage tank and installing a transmission main near I-74 and State Road 44 on the city's east side.
  • Constructing a new pump station near an existing storage tank along East Michigan Road to create a new pressure zone to enhance system pressures and fire flows in the eastern portion of the system.

-more-

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

INDIANA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES $17.6 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SHELBY COUNTY - Page 2

The projects will help the company to meet current and future demand, enhance service reliability, and increase water pressure, flows and fire protection capabilities. The new treatment plant pumps and the transmission main connecting the Shelbyville system to the London Road treatment facility are expected to be in service early next year. The remaining projects will all be placed in service by mid-2021.

Indiana American Water has made significant investments over the last decade in its Shelby County water infrastructure, including $4.3 million to replace/relocate water mains and fire hydrants, $2.2 million to install or replace service lines and water meters, and nearly $7.6 million in its pumping, treatment, capacity, storage and operations facilities. The company also placed the London Road treatment facility in service a decade ago at a cost of approximately $19 million.

Indiana American Water serves nearly 7,000 customers in the Shelbyville area, or a population of approximately 19,000.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.

# # #

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
05:41pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Indiana American Water Breaks Ground on Water System Infr..
PU
07:51aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Drinking water problem corrected
PU
08/08WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER : Completes Acquisition of Boone-Raleigh PSD Water ..
BU
08/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06AMERICAN WATER : Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquart..
BU
08/05ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System..
BU
08/02PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Completes New $50 Million Ellwood Water Treatment ..
BU
08/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $1.5 Million Water L..
PU
07/31AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 622 M
EBIT 2019 1 229 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 9 235 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
EV / Sales2019 8,51x
EV / Sales2020 8,27x
Capitalization 21 572 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119,29  $
Last Close Price 120,55  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY31.55%21 572
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD12.93%14 128
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED3.25%5 278
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS13.12%2 281
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR47.29%2 251
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group