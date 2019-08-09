American Water Works : Indiana American Water Breaks Ground on Water System Infrastructure Serving Shelbyville, Ind.

Constructing a new pump station near an existing storage tank along East Michigan Road to create a new pressure zone to enhance system pressures and fire flows in the eastern portion of the system.

"Shelbyville has grown over the last decade since we built the London Road water treatment facility in western Shelby County," said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. "The plant was placed in service in 2009 to serve our customers in Johnson County and was built so it could be easily expanded and eventually connected to our Shelbyville system as demand increased there. We have seen significant growth in demand since that time, and these investments will help us to continue to meet Shelbyville's need for a high-quality source of water."

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (August 9, 2019) - Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), today announced it is investing $17.6 million to add additional water treatment capacity, storage, and pumping and water transmission capabilities to its Shelbyville, Ind. system

INDIANA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES $17.6 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SHELBY COUNTY - Page 2

The projects will help the company to meet current and future demand, enhance service reliability, and increase water pressure, flows and fire protection capabilities. The new treatment plant pumps and the transmission main connecting the Shelbyville system to the London Road treatment facility are expected to be in service early next year. The remaining projects will all be placed in service by mid-2021.

Indiana American Water has made significant investments over the last decade in its Shelby County water infrastructure, including $4.3 million to replace/relocate water mains and fire hydrants, $2.2 million to install or replace service lines and water meters, and nearly $7.6 million in its pumping, treatment, capacity, storage and operations facilities. The company also placed the London Road treatment facility in service a decade ago at a cost of approximately $19 million.

Indiana American Water serves nearly 7,000 customers in the Shelbyville area, or a population of approximately 19,000.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.

# # #