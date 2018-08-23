American Water Works : Indiana American Water Kicks Off $11 Million Kokomo Water Treatment System Upgrade

MEDIA CONTACT:

Indiana American Water Kicks Off $11 Million Kokomo Water Treatment System Upgrade

(Kokomo, Ind., August 22, 2018) - Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), joined Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight, community leaders and project partners at a ground breaking ceremony today in Kokomo, Ind. to kick off a major upgrade to the company's water treatment facilities on the city's east side.

The $11 million investment includes construction of a new facility that will upgrade the system's treatment process to improve water quality and help the company to meet new, more stringent water quality regulations, enhance efficiency, system reliability, and plant safety.

"From its earliest days, the Kokomo area's water resources have played an important role in the development and continued success of the area over the last two centuries," said Indiana American Water President Deborah Dewey. "While we have continued to upgrade our infrastructure over the years in this community, these investments will help us to take our water quality, service and reliability to a new level of excellence."

To meet more stringent water quality regulations associated with the Environmental Protection Agency's Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule, the project includes adding ultraviolet disinfection to the existing treatment process. When used to treat drinking water, UV disinfection provides an additional layer of protection against chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms that could be present in surface water sources. The Kokomo treatment facility uses both surface water and groundwater as its source of supply.

INVESTMENTS IMPROVE SAFETY, WATER QUALITY & SYSTEM RELIABILITY IN KOKOMO

The project will also significantly enhance safety by changing from using gaseous chlorine to sodium hypochlorite, a safer liquid disinfectant, to produce chloramines, which has been used at the plant since 2011. Improvements to other treatment systems are also being made.

Other improvements at the Kokomo treatment facility include replacement of the existing backup power generator last year, modifying the filter backwash water recycling process, replacing aging groundwater wells, and retiring a smaller off-channel surface water impoundment at the end of its useful life. In 2013, Indiana American Water completed upgrades at the company's Wildcat reservoir and dam.

The projects are all expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The disinfection/treatment facility project is utilizing a design-build concept, bringing together construction and design professionals in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of the finished project and to more effectively control project costs. The design team of Bowen Engineering and Arcadis is designing and constructing the ultraviolet disinfection and other treatment system improvements.

In addition to the current work getting underway, Indiana American Water has also invested approximately $12 million to replace or relocate nearly 7 miles of aging water mains in the Kokomo area during the last five years.

Indiana American Water serves more than 22,000 customers in its Kokomo service area or a population of nearly 60,000 people.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

