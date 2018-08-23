Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Water Works : Indiana American Water Kicks Off $11 Million Kokomo Water Treatment System Upgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 12:52am CEST

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Loughmiller 317-885-2434 (office) 317-903-7431 (cell)joe.loughmiller@amwater.com

For Immediate Release

Indiana American Water Kicks Off $11 Million Kokomo Water Treatment System Upgrade

(Kokomo, Ind., August 22, 2018) - Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), joined Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight, community leaders and project partners at a ground breaking ceremony today in Kokomo, Ind. to kick off a major upgrade to the company's water treatment facilities on the city's east side.

The $11 million investment includes construction of a new facility that will upgrade the system's treatment process to improve water quality and help the company to meet new, more stringent water quality regulations, enhance efficiency, system reliability, and plant safety.

"From its earliest days, the Kokomo area's water resources have played an important role in the development and continued success of the area over the last two centuries," said Indiana American Water President Deborah Dewey. "While we have continued to upgrade our infrastructure over the years in this community, these investments will help us to take our water quality, service and reliability to a new level of excellence."

To meet more stringent water quality regulations associated with the Environmental Protection Agency's Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule, the project includes adding ultraviolet disinfection to the existing treatment process. When used to treat drinking water, UV disinfection provides an additional layer of protection against chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms that could be present in surface water sources. The Kokomo treatment facility uses both surface water and groundwater as its source of supply.

-more-

INVESTMENTS IMPROVE SAFETY, WATER QUALITY & SYSTEM RELIABILITY IN KOKOMO

The project will also significantly enhance safety by changing from using gaseous chlorine to sodium hypochlorite, a safer liquid disinfectant, to produce chloramines, which has been used at the plant since 2011. Improvements to other treatment systems are also being made.

Other improvements at the Kokomo treatment facility include replacement of the existing backup power generator last year, modifying the filter backwash water recycling process, replacing aging groundwater wells, and retiring a smaller off-channel surface water impoundment at the end of its useful life. In 2013, Indiana American Water completed upgrades at the company's Wildcat reservoir and dam.

The projects are all expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The disinfection/treatment facility project is utilizing a design-build concept, bringing together construction and design professionals in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of the finished project and to more effectively control project costs. The design team of Bowen Engineering and Arcadis is designing and constructing the ultraviolet disinfection and other treatment system improvements.

In addition to the current work getting underway, Indiana American Water has also invested approximately $12 million to replace or relocate nearly 7 miles of aging water mains in the Kokomo area during the last five years.

Indiana American Water serves more than 22,000 customers in its Kokomo service area or a population of nearly 60,000 people.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 22:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
12:52aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Indiana American Water Kicks Off $11 Million Kokomo Water..
PU
08/21ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : to Conduct Fire Hydrant Flushing and Treatment Change
BU
08/17AMERICAN WATER : Earns 2019 Military Friendly® Bronze Employer Designation
BU
08/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Agreement Reached on Plan to Pass Federal Tax Savings to ..
BU
08/16AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Coatesville’s Palmer Park to Undergo Green Makeover..
PU
08/16ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Recognized Nationally for Water Quality
BU
08/14ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Flushing Fisher Water System and Fire Hydrants to Ensu..
BU
08/10AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Illinois Am..
BU
08/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22DGI FOR THE DIY : Q2 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/02American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
08/02American Water Works Company, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01American Water Works beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 426 M
EBIT 2018 1 175 M
Net income 2018 604 M
Debt 2018 8 538 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 26,89
P/E ratio 2019 25,28
EV / Sales 2018 7,18x
EV / Sales 2019 6,92x
Capitalization 16 058 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 92,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY-2.33%16 058
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD28.95%11 278
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-37.01%4 593
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD31.45%1 910
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 838
TTW PCL--.--%1 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.