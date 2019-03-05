American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Investing $700,000 in Aberdeen

March 5, 2019

New Jersey American Water Investing $700,000 in Aberdeen

CAMDEN, N.J. (March 5, 2019) -New Jersey American Water is replacing approximately 4,375 feet of aging water main in its Aberdeen service area. The company is replacing water main that was installed in the mid-1900s with new PVC main along the following streets: Juniper Place, Jordan Place, Jubilee Circle, June Place Duda Lane and Alden Court. The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 79 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $700,000 investment will continue to improve water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion dollar program to accelerate the renewal of waterinfrastructure that is reaching the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local qualified contractor, Perna Finnigan, began work last month and the project will be completed by April 15. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the summer 2019.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

