American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Investing $700,000 in Aberdeen

03/05/2019 | 03:35pm EST

March 5, 2019

MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Venuti Free Director of Communications and External Affairs 856-955-4874 denise.free@amwater.com

Chelsea Simkins, External Affairs Manager 609-677-4642 chelsea.simkins@amwater.com

New Jersey American Water Investing $700,000 in Aberdeen

CAMDEN, N.J. (March 5, 2019) -New Jersey American Water is replacing approximately 4,375 feet of aging water main in its Aberdeen service area. The company is replacing water main that was installed in the mid-1900s with new PVC main along the following streets: Juniper Place, Jordan Place, Jubilee Circle, June Place Duda Lane and Alden Court. The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 79 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $700,000 investment will continue to improve water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion dollar program to accelerate the renewal of waterinfrastructure that is reaching the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local qualified contractor, Perna Finnigan, began work last month and the project will be completed by April 15. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the summer 2019.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

###

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.

