American Water Works : PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
CONTACT: Gary Lobaugh
|
|
Pennsylvania American Water
|
|
T: 724.873.3674
|
|
M:724.944.5148
|
|
gary.lobaugh@amwater.com
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
Pittsburgh, Pa. (April 8, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today the start of construction to replace more than 11 miles of aging water main in Allegheny County to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The combined cost of these system improvements is approximately $13 million.
"Pennsylvania American Water is continuing to make investments that will improve pressure and fire flows for our Allegheny County customers," said Senior Manager of Operations Joseph Tackett. "By replacing aging water mains - that are in some cases more than 100 years old - we can ensure a high level of quality and service."
The latest pipeline improvements are in addition to the installation of a new 1.1 million-gallon water storage tank along Bellbridge Road in Lincoln Borough, which started during the summer of 2018. The approximately $4 million tank project will be completed by early summer of this year.
Over the next several months, the company plans to replace aging water main in the following communities:
|
Baldwin Borough
|
City of Pittsburgh
|
∙
|
Cathell Drive
|
18th Ward
|
∙
|
Irene Lane
|
∙ Dartmore and Parkfield Streets
|
Bethel Park
|
19th Ward
|
∙
|
Abstract Avenue
|
∙
|
Boyer Avenue
|
∙
|
Bay Ridge Avenue
|
∙
|
Driftwood Drive
|
∙
|
Beaufort Avenue
|
∙
|
Fredericka Drive
|
∙
|
Beaufort Court
|
∙
|
Long Avenue
|
∙
|
Dunster Street
|
∙
|
Willis Road
|
∙
|
Hartranft Street
|
Brentwood
|
∙
|
Hillgrove Avenue
|
∙
|
Lamarido Street
|
∙
|
Dailey Road
|
∙
|
Norabell Avenue
|
∙
|
Dalewood Street
|
20th Ward
|
∙
|
East Garden Road
|
∙
|
High Oak Drive
|
Clairton
|
29th Ward
|
∙
|
Belplain Street
|
∙
|
12th Street
|
∙
|
Biscayne Drive
|
∙
|
McPherson Avenue
|
∙
|
Edgar Street
|
∙
|
Shady Drive
|
29th Ward
|
|
|
∙
|
Valera Street
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
www.amwater.com
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PLANS $13 MILLION IN WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
IN ALLEGHENY COUNTY SERVICE AREAS
|
City of Pittsburgh (cont.)
|
South Park (cont.)
|
31st Ward
|
∙
|
Orchard Street
|
∙
|
Barberry Street
|
∙
|
Ridgevue Drive
|
∙ Diller & Kinley Avenues
|
∙
|
Southern Drive
|
∙
|
Plaport Way
|
∙
|
Springvale Drive
|
Collier
|
∙
|
Ventura Drive
|
|
|
∙
|
McMichael Road
|
West Elizabeth
|
Dravosburg
|
∙
|
5th Street
|
∙
|
6th Street
|
∙
|
North Clay Street
|
∙
|
7th Street
|
∙ Elizabeth and Corrine Streets
|
∙
|
Burnette Street
|
∙
|
Elizabeth Street
|
∙
|
Madison Street
|
Dormont
|
∙
|
Robinson Street
|
∙
|
State Street
∙Ordinance Avenue
|
Green Tree
|
West Homestead
|
∙
|
Breezewood Drive
|
∙
|
Banbury Lane
|
∙
|
Cascade Drive
|
∙
|
Parkedge Road
|
∙
|
Daniel Drive
|
Ingram
|
∙
|
Dogwood Place
|
∙
|
Edgewood Drive
|
∙
|
Wheeler Drive
|
∙
|
Fieldstone Drive
|
Lincoln
|
∙
|
Laurel Hill Drive
|
∙
|
Longview Drive
|
∙
|
Pierce Road
|
∙
|
Overdale Drive
|
Mt Lebanon
|
∙
|
Revenue Street
|
West Mifflin
|
∙ Larchmont and Colony Roads
|
∙
|
Morton Lane
|
∙
|
Adams and Buchanan Avenues
|
∙ Somerville and Worcester Roads
|
∙
|
Madison Avenue
|
∙
|
Summer Place
|
∙
|
Meadowlark Lane
|
Munhall
|
∙
|
Morten Avenue
|
∙
|
Woodhill Road
∙Andrew Street
|
∙
|
Hillcrest Drive
|
Whitaker
|
South Park
|
∙
|
Bouquet Street
|
∙
|
Cherry Street
|
∙
|
Church Street
|
∙
|
Freidle Avenue
|
∙ Hilldale and Vara Drives
|
∙
|
Washington Avenue
Pennsylvania American Water will notify customers prior to the start of construction in their respective neighborhoods. Customers will be notified prior to any planned interruptions of service. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.
Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
www.amwater.com
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PLANS $13 MILLION IN WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
IN ALLEGHENY COUNTY SERVICE AREAS
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.
# # #
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
www.amwater.com
Disclaimer
American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:27:02 UTC