American Water Works : PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

Pittsburgh, Pa. (April 8, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today the start of construction to replace more than 11 miles of aging water main in Allegheny County to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The combined cost of these system improvements is approximately $13 million.

"Pennsylvania American Water is continuing to make investments that will improve pressure and fire flows for our Allegheny County customers," said Senior Manager of Operations Joseph Tackett. "By replacing aging water mains - that are in some cases more than 100 years old - we can ensure a high level of quality and service."

The latest pipeline improvements are in addition to the installation of a new 1.1 million-gallon water storage tank along Bellbridge Road in Lincoln Borough, which started during the summer of 2018. The approximately $4 million tank project will be completed by early summer of this year.

Over the next several months, the company plans to replace aging water main in the following communities:

Baldwin Borough City of Pittsburgh ∙ Cathell Drive 18th Ward ∙ Irene Lane ∙ Dartmore and Parkfield Streets Bethel Park 19th Ward ∙ Abstract Avenue ∙ Boyer Avenue ∙ Bay Ridge Avenue ∙ Driftwood Drive ∙ Beaufort Avenue ∙ Fredericka Drive ∙ Beaufort Court ∙ Long Avenue ∙ Dunster Street ∙ Willis Road ∙ Hartranft Street Brentwood ∙ Hillgrove Avenue ∙ Lamarido Street ∙ Dailey Road ∙ Norabell Avenue ∙ Dalewood Street 20th Ward ∙ East Garden Road ∙ High Oak Drive Clairton 29th Ward ∙ Belplain Street ∙ 12th Street ∙ Biscayne Drive ∙ McPherson Avenue ∙ Edgar Street ∙ Shady Drive 29th Ward ∙ Valera Street