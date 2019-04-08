American Water Works : PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

Log in
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

0
04/08/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Gary Lobaugh

Pennsylvania American Water

T: 724.873.3674

M:724.944.5148

gary.lobaugh@amwater.com

PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES ALLEGHENY COUNTY WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

Pittsburgh, Pa. (April 8, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today the start of construction to replace more than 11 miles of aging water main in Allegheny County to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The combined cost of these system improvements is approximately $13 million.

"Pennsylvania American Water is continuing to make investments that will improve pressure and fire flows for our Allegheny County customers," said Senior Manager of Operations Joseph Tackett. "By replacing aging water mains - that are in some cases more than 100 years old - we can ensure a high level of quality and service."

The latest pipeline improvements are in addition to the installation of a new 1.1 million-gallon water storage tank along Bellbridge Road in Lincoln Borough, which started during the summer of 2018. The approximately $4 million tank project will be completed by early summer of this year.

Over the next several months, the company plans to replace aging water main in the following communities:

Baldwin Borough

City of Pittsburgh

Cathell Drive

18th Ward

Irene Lane

∙ Dartmore and Parkfield Streets

Bethel Park

19th Ward

Abstract Avenue

Boyer Avenue

Bay Ridge Avenue

Driftwood Drive

Beaufort Avenue

Fredericka Drive

Beaufort Court

Long Avenue

Dunster Street

Willis Road

Hartranft Street

Brentwood

Hillgrove Avenue

Lamarido Street

Dailey Road

Norabell Avenue

Dalewood Street

20th Ward

East Garden Road

High Oak Drive

Clairton

29th Ward

Belplain Street

12th Street

Biscayne Drive

McPherson Avenue

Edgar Street

Shady Drive

29th Ward

Valera Street

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PLANS $13 MILLION IN WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

IN ALLEGHENY COUNTY SERVICE AREAS

City of Pittsburgh (cont.)

South Park (cont.)

31st Ward

Orchard Street

Barberry Street

Ridgevue Drive

∙ Diller & Kinley Avenues

Southern Drive

Plaport Way

Springvale Drive

Collier

Ventura Drive

McMichael Road

West Elizabeth

Dravosburg

5th Street

6th Street

North Clay Street

7th Street

∙ Elizabeth and Corrine Streets

Burnette Street

Elizabeth Street

Madison Street

Dormont

Robinson Street

State Street

Ordinance Avenue

Green Tree

West Homestead

Breezewood Drive

Banbury Lane

Cascade Drive

Parkedge Road

Daniel Drive

Ingram

Dogwood Place

Edgewood Drive

Wheeler Drive

Fieldstone Drive

Lincoln

Laurel Hill Drive

Longview Drive

Pierce Road

Overdale Drive

Mt Lebanon

Revenue Street

West Mifflin

∙ Larchmont and Colony Roads

Morton Lane

Adams and Buchanan Avenues

∙ Somerville and Worcester Roads

Madison Avenue

Summer Place

Meadowlark Lane

Munhall

Morten Avenue

Woodhill Road

Andrew Street

Hillcrest Drive

Whitaker

South Park

Bouquet Street

Cherry Street

Church Street

Freidle Avenue

∙ Hilldale and Vara Drives

Washington Avenue

Pennsylvania American Water will notify customers prior to the start of construction in their respective neighborhoods. Customers will be notified prior to any planned interruptions of service. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PLANS $13 MILLION IN WATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

IN ALLEGHENY COUNTY SERVICE AREAS

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.

# # #

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:27:02 UTC
