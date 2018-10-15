Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)
News

American Water Works : PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER LAUNCHES $525,000 UPGRADE OF CALN TOWNSHIP WATER LINES

10/15/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Terry Maenza Pennsylvania American Water

T: 610-292-3585

M: 610-849-6484terry.maenza@amwater.com

PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER LAUNCHES

$525,000 UPGRADE OF CALN TOWSNHIP

WATER LINES

COATESVILLE, Pa. (October 15, 2018) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to install new water main in Caln Township to improve service reliability and prevent water outages. The project cost is approximately $525,000 and will replace outdated pipe dating back to the 1940s.

Starting this week, the company will install nearly 3,500 feet of new eight-inch ductile iron along Reed Street between 17th Avenue and 13th Avenue, and along 13th Avenue between Reed Street and West Chester Road. Crews expect to complete the water main installation, testing and disinfection, and connecting customers' service lines to the new main by early December, weather permitting. Final street paving restoration is scheduled for next spring.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

# # #

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:12:09 UTC
