American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $1.3 Million Water Line Replacement Project in Upper Lackawanna Valley Communities

Pennsylvania American Water Announces $1.3 Million

Water Line Replacement Project in

Upper Lackawanna Valley Communities

SCRANTON, Pa. (May 7, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced upgrades to more than 6,100 feet of water main in parts of Archbald, Carbondale, and Forest City to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating as far back as 1926, is more than $1.3 million.

"To continue providing reliable water service to our customers, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly in areas where century-old pipe needs to be replaced," said Traci Cross, senior manager of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. "This significant investment is necessary to rehabilitate and upgrade the area's aging water infrastructure to ensure that our customers receive quality, reliable water service for years to come."

Scheduled to begin the week of May 11, weather permitting, contractors will replace existing small- diameter cast iron pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets:

Archbald

Hickory Street Monroe Street

Carbondale

Cedar Avenue Richmond Street Tenth Avenue Washington Avenue Cemetery Street

Forest City

Depot Street



Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation and connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of September. Final restoration and paving are scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

Pennsylvania American Water provides an essential service and continues to advance utility construction projects that are critical for the provision of safe, reliable water and wastewater service in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. These projects are necessary to ensure service reliability and to prevent operational emergencies.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565- 7292.