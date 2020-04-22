American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $19 Million Transmission Main Project

Pennsylvania American Water Announces $19 Million Transmission Main Project
SCRANTON, Pa. (April 22, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of a $19 million project to install approximately 19,000 feet of water main in Scranton and Dunmore, along with a new pressure regulator station in Dunmore. This investment project will increase the reliability of the water system infrastructure in these communities by providing redundant supply lines. Construction is scheduled to start the week of April 27 and continue over the next 2 years.
"Customers in the Scranton and Dunmore areas are currently served by a 42-inch pipe that is located parallel to Interstate 81," said Jeremy Nelson, Pennsylvania American Water project manager. "Once completed, this new waterline will provide an alternate, reliable means of supplying water service and allow us to take the existing main out of service for improvements and repairs."
The first phase of this project involves installing a new 36-inch pipe and pressure regulating station beginning in Spring 2020. The pressure regulating station will be constructed on vacant land along the 600 block of South Blakely Street in Dunmore. The 36-inch pipe will be installed along several streets in Scranton and Dunmore, including:
Mattes Avenue
100 block Cedar Avenue
Laurel Line Drive
200-500blocks North Webster Avenue
1100 block Olive Street
600-1100blocks Clay Avenue
600-700blocks South Blakely Street
100-200blocks East Grove Street
Phase 2 of the project, which includes installing a 24-inch ductile iron pipe, will begin in the Fall of 2020 along the following streets in Dunmore:
500 block South Blakely Street
100-600blocks Dudley Street
200 block West Elm Street
400-200blocks Chestnut Street
100 block Corner Street
200-100blocks South Apple Street
200-600blocks North Apple Street
Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area. Final paving restoration is expected to occur approximately three months after pipe installation, weather permitting. Any final paving not completed before the start of winter weather conditions will resume as weather permits in the following spring. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
Pennsylvania American Water provides an essential service and continues to advance utility construction projects that are critical for the provision of safe, reliable water and wastewater service in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. These projects are necessary to ensure service reliability and to prevent operational emergencies.
Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors.
For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565- 7292.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
This release contains forward looking statements, including, among others, our plan to continue our long-term strategy of capital investment in our systems. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment and availability and the cost of capital. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.
Media Contact:
Susan Turcmanovich
External Affairs Manager
570-351-0120
570-332-6726susan.turcmanovich@amwater.com
