American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $19 Million Transmission Main Project

Pennsylvania American Water Announces $19 Million Transmission Main Project

SCRANTON, Pa. (April 22, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of a $19 million project to install approximately 19,000 feet of water main in Scranton and Dunmore, along with a new pressure regulator station in Dunmore. This investment project will increase the reliability of the water system infrastructure in these communities by providing redundant supply lines. Construction is scheduled to start the week of April 27 and continue over the next 2 years.

"Customers in the Scranton and Dunmore areas are currently served by a 42-inch pipe that is located parallel to Interstate 81," said Jeremy Nelson, Pennsylvania American Water project manager. "Once completed, this new waterline will provide an alternate, reliable means of supplying water service and allow us to take the existing main out of service for improvements and repairs."

The first phase of this project involves installing a new 36-inch pipe and pressure regulating station beginning in Spring 2020. The pressure regulating station will be constructed on vacant land along the 600 block of South Blakely Street in Dunmore. The 36-inch pipe will be installed along several streets in Scranton and Dunmore, including:

Mattes Avenue

100 block Cedar Avenue

Laurel Line Drive

200-500 blocks North Webster Avenue

blocks North Webster Avenue 1100 block Olive Street

600-1100 blocks Clay Avenue

blocks Clay Avenue 600-700 blocks South Blakely Street

blocks South Blakely Street 100-200 blocks East Grove Street

Phase 2 of the project, which includes installing a 24-inch ductile iron pipe, will begin in the Fall of 2020 along the following streets in Dunmore:

500 block South Blakely Street

100-600 blocks Dudley Street

blocks Dudley Street 200 block West Elm Street

400-200 blocks Chestnut Street

blocks Chestnut Street 100 block Corner Street

200-100 blocks South Apple Street

blocks South Apple Street 200-600 blocks North Apple Street

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area. Final paving restoration is expected to occur approximately three months after pipe installation, weather permitting. Any final paving not completed before the start of winter weather conditions will resume as weather permits in the following spring. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.