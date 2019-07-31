Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Clarion County Water and Wastewater System Upgrades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:25am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Gary Lobaugh

T: 724-873-3674

M:724-944-5148

gary.lobaugh@amwater.com

Pennsylvania American Water Announces

$2 Million Clarion County Water and

Wastewater System Upgrades

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (JULY 31, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today an approximately $2 million investment to upgrade its Clarion County water and sewer mains. Pennsylvania American Water provides wastewater service to approximately 2,800 wastewater customers and 4,000 drinking water customers in Clarion County.

"These investments will improve water and wastewater service reliability," said Pennsylvania American Water Senior Manager of Operations Toni Colavecchia. "Our new sewer mains will replace outdated pipe dating back to the 1940s and water mains installed in the 1950s."

The company will be installing almost 1 mile of new sewer main throughout Clarion Borough. The sewer main replacements begins this week on Liberty Street, between 8th and 9th Streets, and include the following areas:

  • Liberty Street (Dietz Place to 7th Street)
  • Liberty Street (9th Street to North Weaver Place)
  • Mayfield Road
  • North 5th Street (Liberty Street to dead end)
  • Ridge Road Area
  • Wencil Road

Pennsylvania American Water will also be replacing approximately 4,450 feet of aging and undersized water mains along Main Street in Strattenville in mid-August.

Completion of the replacement of water and wastewater mains are expected by the end of 2019, weather permitting. For a list of project detours and more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water at (800) 565-7292 or log on to our website at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alert Notifications. Thank you for patience, while we make these improvements.

Pennsylvania American Water reminds motorists traveling through construction zones to obey work zone speed limits and remove any distractions while driving, including the use of cell phones.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 14:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
10:25aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Clarion ..
PU
07/29AMERICAN WATER WORKS : National Black Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Illinois Am..
BU
07/26AMERICAN WATER : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/25ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Prevents Over 31,000 Tons of Treatment Byproducts From..
BU
07/25AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
07/25AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Di..
BU
07/24PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Municipal Wa..
BU
07/23AMERICAN WATER CHARITABLE FOUNDATION : Awards $300,000 to Union Sportsmen's Alli..
BU
07/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kathleen O'Hara Named Vice President of Operations for Am..
BU
07/22AMERICAN WATER : CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 641 M
EBIT 2019 1 229 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 9 270 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 8,25x
EV / Sales2020 8,06x
Capitalization 20 780 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 115,69  $
Last Close Price 115,11  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY26.82%20 780
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD9.73%13 754
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED6.50%5 455
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR45.33%2 367
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS7.12%2 269
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group