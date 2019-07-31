American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Clarion County Water and Wastewater System Upgrades

The company will be installing almost 1 mile of new sewer main throughout Clarion Borough. The sewer main replacements begins this week on Liberty Street, between 8th and 9th Streets, and include the following areas:

"These investments will improve water and wastewater service reliability," said Pennsylvania American Water Senior Manager of Operations Toni Colavecchia. "Our new sewer mains will replace outdated pipe dating back to the 1940s and water mains installed in the 1950s."

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (JULY 31, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water announced today an approximately $2 million investment to upgrade its Clarion County water and sewer mains. Pennsylvania American Water provides wastewater service to approximately 2,800 wastewater customers and 4,000 drinking water customers in Clarion County.

Pennsylvania American Water will also be replacing approximately 4,450 feet of aging and undersized water mains along Main Street in Strattenville in mid-August.

Completion of the replacement of water and wastewater mains are expected by the end of 2019, weather permitting. For a list of project detours and more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water at (800) 565-7292 or log on to our website at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alert Notifications. Thank you for patience, while we make these improvements.

Pennsylvania American Water reminds motorists traveling through construction zones to obey work zone speed limits and remove any distractions while driving, including the use of cell phones.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.