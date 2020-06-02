American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Project in Berwick

Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line

Replacement Project in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. (June 2, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced upgrades to more than 3,100 feet of water main in Berwick to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating as far back as 1937, is approximately $540,000.

"To continue providing reliable water service to our customers, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly in areas where century-old pipe needs to be replaced," said Michael Spaide, senior supervisor, Pennsylvania American Water. "This significant investment is necessary to rehabilitate and upgrade the area's aging water infrastructure so that our customers continue to receive quality, reliable water service for years to come."

Beginning this week, contractors will replace existing small-diameter cast iron pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets: East 6th Street, between Bomboy Lane and Luzerne Avenue; and Fairview Avenue, between North Arch and North Eaton streets.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation and connect all customer service lines to the new main, along with final restoration and paving by fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

This release contains forward looking statements, including, among others, our plan to continue our long-term strategy of capital investment in our systems. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment and availability and the cost of capital. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

