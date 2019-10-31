Log in
American Water Works Company

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
News 
Press Releases

American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Begins $600,000 Water Line Upgrade in Norristown

0
10/31/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Maggie Sheely

Pennsylvania American Water

T: 717-550-1616

M: 717-317-3762

Maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Pennsylvania American Water Begins $600,000 Water

Line Upgrade in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (October 31, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace a section of water transmission main in Norristown to improve water service reliability for area residents and businesses. The cost of the project is approximately $600,000 and will upgrade an aging concrete transmission main in the eastern sector of the Norristown distribution system.

Crews are currently working to install new 12-inch ductile iron water transmission main along New Hope Street between East Johnson Highway and East Roberts Street. Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed by December 2019, weather permitting.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.

# # #

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:41:09 UTC
