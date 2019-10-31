American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Begins $600,000 Water Line Upgrade in Norristown

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Maggie Sheely Pennsylvania American Water T: 717-550-1616 M: 717-317-3762 Maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Pennsylvania American Water Begins $600,000 Water

Line Upgrade in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (October 31, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace a section of water transmission main in Norristown to improve water service reliability for area residents and businesses. The cost of the project is approximately $600,000 and will upgrade an aging concrete transmission main in the eastern sector of the Norristown distribution system.

Crews are currently working to install new 12-inch ductile iron water transmission main along New Hope Street between East Johnson Highway and East Roberts Street. Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed by December 2019, weather permitting.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

