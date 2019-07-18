Log in
American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Plans $500,000 Water Line Upgrade in Royersford Borough

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Maggie Sheely

Pennsylvania American Water

T: 717-550-1616

M: 717-317-3762

Maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Pennsylvania American Water Plans $500,000 Water

Line Upgrade in Royersford Borough

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (July 18, 2019) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace a section of water main, as well as utility-owned service lines and fire hydrants, in Royersford Borough to improve water service reliability and fire protection for area residents. The cost of the project is approximately $500,000 and will upgrade aging cast iron pipe dating back to the early 1900s.

Beginning the week of July 15, crews will begin to install nearly 2,600 feet of new eight-inch ductile iron water main, along with new copper service lines and fittings for 40 customers. Construction activity will occur on Arch St. between S. 3rd Ave. and S. 4th Ave., N. 3rd Ave. between Uni-Tech and Chestnut St., N. 3rd Ave. between Chestnut St. and Summer St., and Summer St. between N. 3rd Ave. and the cul-de-sac. Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed in November 2019, weather permitting.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.

# # #

PRESS RELEASE

www.amwater.com

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:19:05 UTC
