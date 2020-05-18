American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Unveils $6 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades

Pennsylvania American Water Unveils

$6 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades

Announcement coincides with company's "Tank You Week" social media campaign to educate

customers on the critical role water storage tanks play in water delivery and fire protection

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (May 18, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced its 2020 plans to rehabilitate seven of its water storage tanks. Pennsylvania American Water's tank rehabilitation program of inspecting, sandblasting and repainting tanks will extend their service lives and protect water quality. The total cost of the company's water storage improvements this year is approximately $6.1 million.

"Storage tanks are a critical part of our water infrastructure to provide adequate supplies to meet customer demands and provide fire protection for our communities," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "Properly maintaining tanks benefits our customers because of the cost efficiencies we can achieve by rehabilitating rather than replacing them."

During the past five years, Pennsylvania American Water has invested more than $34 million to maintain, rehabilitate and construct water storage tanks. This year, the company will rehabilitate and repaint tanks in the following municipalities:

Jenkins Township, Luzerne County - 500,000-gallon ground storage tank

500,000-gallon ground storage tank Kingston Township, Luzerne County - 900,000-gallon ground storage tank

900,000-gallon ground storage tank Mountain Top, Luzerne County - 1 million-gallon ground storage tank

million-gallon ground storage tank North Sewickley Township, Beaver County - 500,000-gallon ground storage tank

500,000-gallon ground storage tank North Union Township, Fayette County - 1.3 million-gallon ground storage tank

million-gallon ground storage tank Spring Township, Berks County - 250,000-gallon ground storage tank

250,000-gallon ground storage tank Union Township, Washington County - 500,000-gallon ground storage tank

To rehabilitate the tanks, crews will strip the original paint and apply a new coating, which serves as a protective barrier that prevents the steel from rusting and impacting water quality. During construction, customers should not experience impacts to their water service.

"Economic impact studies demonstrate that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy, and Pennsylvania American Water is on pace to invest $362 million in infrastructure improvements statewide this year, including these tank projects," Doran continued. "This means that even during these unprecedented times, Pennsylvania American Water is supporting approximately 5,610 jobs in 2020 through its continued investments."

Throughout the week of May 18, Pennsylvania American Water will promote "Tank You Week," a social media campaign focused on creating an awareness of the critical role water storage tanks play in quality water service and fire protection. "Tank You Week" will feature educational videos, facts, and archival photographs of water storage tanks from throughout the company's history around the Commonwealth on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media channels.

-MORE-