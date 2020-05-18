American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Unveils $6 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades

Pennsylvania American Water Unveils
$6 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades
Announcement coincides with company's "Tank You Week" social media campaign to educate
customers on the critical role water storage tanks play in water delivery and fire protection
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (May 18, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced its 2020 plans to rehabilitate seven of its water storage tanks. Pennsylvania American Water's tank rehabilitation program of inspecting, sandblasting and repainting tanks will extend their service lives and protect water quality. The total cost of the company's water storage improvements this year is approximately $6.1 million.
"Storage tanks are a critical part of our water infrastructure to provide adequate supplies to meet customer demands and provide fire protection for our communities," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "Properly maintaining tanks benefits our customers because of the cost efficiencies we can achieve by rehabilitating rather than replacing them."
During the past five years, Pennsylvania American Water has invested more than $34 million to maintain, rehabilitate and construct water storage tanks. This year, the company will rehabilitate and repaint tanks in the following municipalities:
-
Jenkins Township, Luzerne County - 500,000-gallon ground storage tank
-
Kingston Township, Luzerne County - 900,000-gallon ground storage tank
-
Mountain Top, Luzerne County - 1 million-gallon ground storage tank
-
North Sewickley Township, Beaver County - 500,000-gallon ground storage tank
-
North Union Township, Fayette County - 1.3 million-gallon ground storage tank
-
Spring Township, Berks County - 250,000-gallon ground storage tank
-
Union Township, Washington County - 500,000-gallon ground storage tank
To rehabilitate the tanks, crews will strip the original paint and apply a new coating, which serves as a protective barrier that prevents the steel from rusting and impacting water quality. During construction, customers should not experience impacts to their water service.
"Economic impact studies demonstrate that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy, and Pennsylvania American Water is on pace to invest $362 million in infrastructure improvements statewide this year, including these tank projects," Doran continued. "This means that even during these unprecedented times, Pennsylvania American Water is supporting approximately 5,610 jobs in 2020 through its continued investments."
Throughout the week of May 18, Pennsylvania American Water will promote "Tank You Week," a social media campaign focused on creating an awareness of the critical role water storage tanks play in quality water service and fire protection. "Tank You Week" will feature educational videos, facts, and archival photographs of water storage tanks from throughout the company's history around the Commonwealth on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media channels.
-MORE-
"While some of our more than 250 water storage tanks are in remote locations and not visible to customers, others have become part of the local landscape," said Doran. "This campaign will present the opportunity to learn 'How does a water storage tank work?' 'Why are some tanks taller than others?' And other interesting information about this vital infrastructure."
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.
Photo: Final work being completed on a new
Pennsylvania American Water tank in Canton
Township, Washington County, in 2019.
This release contains forward looking statements, including, among others, our plan to continue our long-term strategy of capital investment in our systems. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment and availability and the cost of capital. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.
Media Contacts:
Northeast PA
Susan Turcmanovich, External Affairs Manager
-
570-332-6726susan.turcmanovich@amwater.com
Southeast/Central PA
Maggie Sheely, External Affairs Manager
-
717-317-3762maggie.sheely@amwater.com
Western Pennsylvania Gary Lobaugh External Affairs Manager 724-944-5148gary.lobaugh@amwater.com
