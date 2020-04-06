American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $2 Million Water Line Upgrade in Royersford

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Maggie Sheely Pennsylvania American Water T: 717-550-1616 M: 717-317-3762 Maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $2 Million

Water Line Upgrade in Royersford

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (April 6, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace nearly 5,000 feet of aging cast iron water main in its Royersford/Upper Providence service area. The cost of the project is approximately $2 million and will improve water service reliability for area residents.

Crews are now working to install new eight-inch ductile iron water main on 2nd Ave. between Main St. and Vaughn St. Final paving restoration in the Royersford portion of the project is scheduled for completion in summer 2020, and final paving in the Upper Providence portion of the project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2020, weather permitting.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Royersford Borough portion of the project and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Upper Providence Township portion of the project (State Route 4015). Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Pennsylvania American Water provides an essential service and continues to advance utility construction projects that are critical for the provision of safe, reliable water and wastewater service in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. These projects are necessary to ensure service reliability and to prevent operational emergencies.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. If you have a question, visit our websiteor call us at 1-800-565-7292.

