Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $2 Million Water Line Upgrade in Royersford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Maggie Sheely

Pennsylvania American Water

T: 717-550-1616

M: 717-317-3762

Maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $2 Million

Water Line Upgrade in Royersford

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (April 6, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace nearly 5,000 feet of aging cast iron water main in its Royersford/Upper Providence service area. The cost of the project is approximately $2 million and will improve water service reliability for area residents.

Crews are now working to install new eight-inch ductile iron water main on 2nd Ave. between Main St. and Vaughn St. Final paving restoration in the Royersford portion of the project is scheduled for completion in summer 2020, and final paving in the Upper Providence portion of the project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2020, weather permitting.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Royersford Borough portion of the project and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Upper Providence Township portion of the project (State Route 4015). Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Pennsylvania American Water provides an essential service and continues to advance utility construction projects that are critical for the provision of safe, reliable water and wastewater service in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. These projects are necessary to ensure service reliability and to prevent operational emergencies.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. If you have a question, visit our websiteor call us at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter,

Facebookand LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 19:02:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
03:03pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $2 Million Water Lin..
PU
11:02aAMERICAN WATER : makes second donation in response to COVID-19; Donates $500,000..
BU
04/03ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : to Continue Planned Infrastructure Work
BU
04/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Investing in Lincoln's Water Syst..
PU
03/26NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : to Continue Planned Infrastructure Work Amidst COVID..
BU
03/25NEW YORK AMERICAN WATER : Delays Previously Approved Rate Increase
BU
03/23NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Warns Against Flushing Sanitizing and “Flushab..
BU
03/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement ..
AQ
03/20AMERICAN WATER : & American Water : Charitable Foundation Provide $100,000 to Fe..
BU
03/19CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Suspends Non-Payment Service Shutoffs
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 801 M
EBIT 2020 1 334 M
Net income 2020 699 M
Debt 2020 9 952 M
Yield 2020 1,82%
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,22x
EV / Sales2021 7,90x
Capitalization 21 295 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 134,79  $
Last Close Price 117,64  $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-7.76%21 637
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED2.04%12 601
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.35%3 917
SJW GROUP-22.73%1 646
TTW3.08%1 549
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-6.30%1 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group