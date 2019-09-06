American Water Works : Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Customers in Brush Creek Area of Rockcastle County

NEWS RELEASE

Ellen Williams, External Affairs Specialist 859.268.6364 ellen.williams@amwater.com

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for

Customers in Brush Creek Area of

Rockcastle County

Lexington, Ky., (September 6, 2019) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 67 Kentucky American Water customers in the Brush Creek area of Rockcastle County. The advisory was issued as a precaution due to a water main break in the Mount Vernon water distribution system that feeds this area.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption, such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

This precautionary advisory is in effect until further notice.

