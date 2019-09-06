Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Water Works : Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Customers in Brush Creek Area of Rockcastle County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:27am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Ellen Williams, External Affairs Specialist 859.268.6364 ellen.williams@amwater.com

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for

Customers in Brush Creek Area of

Rockcastle County

Lexington, Ky., (September 6, 2019) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 67 Kentucky American Water customers in the Brush Creek area of Rockcastle County. The advisory was issued as a precaution due to a water main break in the Mount Vernon water distribution system that feeds this area.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption, such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

This precautionary advisory is in effect until further notice.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. Visit www.kentuckyamwater.comand follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter, Facebookand LinkedIn.

- end -

2300 Richmond Road

P 859.268.6332

kentuckyamwater.com

Lexington, KY 40502

F:859.268.6327

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
10:27aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Customers in..
PU
08/30CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
BU
08/28AMERICAN WATER : Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water : and..
BU
08/28MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reli..
BU
08/20ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in..
BU
08/19Investors Start to Cool on Utilities
DJ
08/15MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program
BU
08/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West virginia american water awards more than $12,000 to ..
PU
08/13NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink
BU
08/13AMERICAN WATER : Among Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Desig..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 622 M
EBIT 2019 1 229 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 9 235 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 35,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,86x
EV / Sales2020 8,61x
Capitalization 22 858 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119,86  $
Last Close Price 126,53  $
Spread / Highest target 5,11%
Spread / Average Target -5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY39.40%22 858
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD7.73%13 479
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED7.00%5 470
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR61.12%2 252
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS13.72%2 182
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group