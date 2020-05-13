American Water Works : Rhonda Carter Adams Named Illinois American Water's Program Manager, Workforce and Supplier Diversity

Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
05/13/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

Rhonda Carter Adams has been promoted to Program Manager, Workforce and Supplier Diversity for Illinois American Water. This is an expansion of her most recent role as Program Manager, Supplier Diversity, and Corporate Diversity Lead for Illinois American Water.

In addition to her responsibilities of enhancing the company’s relationships with diverse organizations to broaden the utilization of minority, women and veteran suppliers, she will continue to support American Water’s Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Advisory Council as well as to build out the statewide I&D strategy by implementing effective best practices. She will become a strategic partner to Illinois American Water’s business unit leads and the company’s Human Resources team while serving as a change agent in designing and developing cutting-edge workforce strategies related to I&D.

Carter Adams joined Illinois American Water in Jan. 2018. Prior to that, she worked for the Mid-States Minority Development Council, where she served as executive director. In her career she has also led supplier diversity initiatives at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Caterpillar Inc.

She has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Jackson State University and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
