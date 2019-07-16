Log in
American Water Works : Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division

07/16/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

Roger Goodson, senior operations manager for Illinois American Water’s Western Division, will now also provide leadership in the company’s Eastern Division of the state, effective July 8, 2019. In addition to managing operations in Illinois American Water’s Peoria, Pekin and Lincoln Districts, Goodson’s expanded leadership role will include providing oversight in the Champaign County, Pontiac, Sterling and Streator Districts.

Goodson joined Illinois American Water in 2011 as an operations superintendent in Pekin. In 2012, he was promoted to overseeing both Pekin and Peoria operations, and, in 2015, he became senior manager of the Western Division.

Prior to joining Illinois American Water, Goodson was director of operations for a large site development company and senior project manager for many affordable housing construction projects. He began his career in the water industry in 1992 with the City of Aurora, where he worked for over 14 years.

Mike Smyth, Illinois American Water Vice President of Operations, said, “Roger is a trusted leadership at Illinois American Water. His leadership and expertise in the water industry will serve our customers well in this new, expanded role.”

Goodson has a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Aurora University. He also holds a Class A Illinois water operators certificate.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
