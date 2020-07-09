American Water Works : Top Prizes Awarded to Students in Pennsylvania American Water's “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest

Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
07/09/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

Pennsylvania American Water today announced the winners of its 18th Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest, with a fifth-grade student from Luzerne County scoring top honors. The company received nearly 70 entries from fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders across the commonwealth.

Fifth-grader Evey Concannon of Fairview Elementary School earned the grand prize for her artwork that encourages us to join together to “Save Our Planet and Save Our Watersheds!” Her artwork will be featured on “bloomer cards” and distributed across the state by Pennsylvania American Water. Bloomers are seed-filled cards that, when planted and tended, produce a variety of wildflowers.

“With increasing emphasis on environmental education in schools, we are seeing more students take an active role in watershed preservation and protection,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Activities like our art contest help to remind us that we all have a part in protecting our water sources.”

Concannon’s artwork earned first prize among eastern Pennsylvania entries, followed by Madison Celesnik, a fifth-grade student from Winding Creek Elementary School (Cumberland County), in second place. Sixth grader Grace Clark of Spring-Ford Intermediate School (Montgomery County) finished third.

In western Pennsylvania, the first place winner is Ishi Gupta, a fifth-grader from South Fayette Elementary School (Allegheny County) with second place going to fourth-grader Jenna Kophazy from Beaty-Warren Middle School and sixth-grader Gabriella Kim from St. Margaret of Scotland School earning third place. All three winners are from Allegheny County. The winning students will receive Barnes & Noble gift cards.

Pennsylvania American Water’s contest requires that the students accompany their artwork with a short description of how watershed protection affects them personally. After reviewing the entries, a panel of judges selected three top drawings from both eastern and western Pennsylvania before naming Concannon as the grand prize winner.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
