American Water Works : Two American Water Executives Honored by Philadelphia Business Journal

Susan Story and Melanie Kennedy included on top lists

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that two of its executives were recently honored by the Philadelphia Business Journal. American Water’s president and CEO Susan Story was named a Most Admired CEO and to the Journal’s Power 100, while Melanie Kennedy, senior vice president of Human Resources (HR), was recognized as one of the 2019 Women of Distinction.

“American Water believes in investing in our people, our customers and our communities,” said Story. “We provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to millions of Americans every day, and to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal is a true honor for us. Our folks bring a unique passion to their jobs and a commitment to serving our customers and making our communities stronger because we are there.”

As CEO, Story leads a team of more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated utility and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. She believes strongly in “corporate purpose”, and that financial success is an outcome of doing everything else right: engaging and developing employees to their highest potential; delivering outstanding and personalized customer service; and growing and strengthening communities.

Kennedy was honored as one of the region's most influential businesswomen. With a strong reputation for excellence, Kennedy is viewed as not just an HR expert, but also a business leader at American Water. She strategically partners with the business in developing and implementing people and organization strategies and programs that drive business success. She also serves as the executive sponsor of the company’s Inclusion and Diversity council, working throughout the company to ensure a healthy and welcoming culture for everyone.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005622/en/