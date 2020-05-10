Log in
American Water Works : Water Quality Advisory Lifted for Kuapa Pond

05/10/2020 | 02:23am EDT

Water Activity Can Resume Following Wastewater Leak Repair

The Hawaii Department of Health lifted the Water Quality Advisory today for Kuapa Pond at the Makai end of Spinnaker Isle, following the discovery of a wastewater leak that was repaired by Hawaii American Water last Sunday.

The advisory was put in place following the detection of a wastewater leak from a Hawaii American Water transmission line on May 1 at the pond near Spinnaker Isle. The company worked quickly to fix the leak, completing repairs last Sunday on May 3rd. Although the leak had been fixed for nearly a week, the Department of Health could not lift the advisory until it completed its analysis of water quality samples collected over the last several days.

“We notified the Department of Health and our customers as soon as we discovered the leak,” said Lee Mansfield, Hawaii American Water’s Manager. “Our crews worked diligently through last weekend and were eventually able to repair the pipe that was the source of the leak. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused folks in the area.”

The leak emanated from a submerged 8-inch pipe, which transports about 5,000 gallons of wastewater per day under Kuapa Pond. The cause of the leak has not yet been determined. No other disruptions or leaks are expected because of this incident.

The company installed a temporary line to complete the repairs. It will replace it with a permanent one as soon as possible.

Hawaii American Water

Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides quality wastewater services to approximately 28,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
