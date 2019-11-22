Log in
American Water Works : Water Treatment Adjustment and System Flushing Activity Continue in Owen County

0
11/22/2019

Water Treatment Adjustment and System Flushing

Activity Continue in Owen County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (November 22, 2019) - Kentucky American Water reminds customers in the Owen County area that its crews continue to conduct water system flushing throughout the county, and its Kentucky River Station II at Hardin's Landing water treatment plant on US 127 North continues to use free chlorine as a disinfectant instead of chloramines on a temporary basis. Both of these operational adjustments have been in effect since Nov. 5, and are necessary to further recover from this fall's flash drought.

Customers may notice Kentucky American Water crews opening fire hydrants in a coordinated fashion so that water can flow through the water mains and out of the hydrants at an accelerated pace, helping to move water around the system. Crews de-chlorinate the water as it leaves hydrants so that any water entering streams is not harmful to aquatic life.

Customers may detect a more noticeable chlorine smell in the water during this temporary water treatment change. This is normal and not harmful. The water is safe to consume. Although the chlorine smell may be more apparent, the level of chlorine in the water remains the same. If the chlorine odor is too strong for customers, they may wish to reduce it by placing water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight.

It's also possible that customers may experience a slight discoloration of their water and lower water pressure at times during the flushing activity. Should a customer notice discolored water coming from the tap, they should simply run their cold water faucet - not hot water - until the water clears.

Also as a reminder, as of Nov. 6 all Kentucky American Water customers were clear of boil water advisories related to the flash drought conditions.

- more -

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. Visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Susan Lancho

External Affairs Manager 859-268-6332 susan.lancho@amwater.com

###

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 18:51:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
