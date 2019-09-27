American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Donates $20,000 to Golden Girl Group Home for Learning and Development Center

Megan Hannah, External Affairs Manager

West Virginia American Water Donates $20,000 to Golden Girl

Group Home for Learning and Development Center

Ceredo, W.Va. (September 27, 2019) - West Virginia American Water announced today a $20,000 gift to Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo. The funds will support the Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development, a new project for the facility that will include classrooms and a retail shop for residents to learn valuable social skills and receive entrepreneurial training.

"West Virginia American Water has been a longtime friend and community partner of Golden Girl Group Home, and we are pleased to be part of this expansion project that will contribute significantly to the facility's rehabilitation efforts," said West Virginia American Water president Robert Burton. "We are honored to be part of supporting these young ladies as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives."

Golden Girl Group Home is a non-profit group home for girls and is licensed to serve 24 girls from ages 12 to 21. The home specializes in working with dependent, neglected and pre- delinquent girls who are not able to make a successful adjustment in their natural homes or foster care homes. The facility strives to help young girls overcome their pasts and grow toward bright futures through educational, recreational, treatment and support services in a warm, loving, and therapeutic environment.

"Golden Girl Group Home supports teenage girls from around West Virginia who have been abused, neglected, orphaned or who can no longer live in their home. Unfortunately, the girls often come to us at the lowest points of their lives," said Nikki Thomas, development director for Golden Girl Group Home. "We are grateful for this generous gift provided by West Virginia American Water. Their continued philanthropic efforts will help change the course of these girls' lives by assisting with workforce development and educational training, which are two of the top priorities here at our facility."