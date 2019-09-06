American Water Works : West Virginia American Water and Town of Glasgow Reach Agreement on Water System Acquisition

Megan Hannah, External Affairs Manager

www.westvirginiaamwater.com

West Virginia American Water and Town of Glasgow

Reach Agreement on Water System Acquisition

Joint petition seeks approval from the Public Service Commission for West Virginia

American Water to provide water service to the Kanawha County community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (September 6, 2019) - West Virginia American Water and the Town of Glasgow have reached an agreement that will allow West Virginia American Water to purchase the town's water system and provide safe, reliable drinking water to its customers.

The Town of Glasgow, which serves approximately 300 customers along Rt. 60 in Kanawha County, has struggled to maintain adequate service to its customers in recent years. The town's water system needs substantial infrastructure upgrades, with the system historically experiencing frequent water outages due to leaks and an unaccounted-for water rate of approximately 66 percent. Most recently, as a gesture of goodwill, West Virginia American Water has provided leak detection assistance and emergency water tankers to the town during widespread system outages.

Because of these challenges, West Virginia American Water will acquire the Town of Glasgow's water system and establish an interconnection between the company's water lines in Kanawha County and the town's water system. According to the agreement, the Town of Glasgow has determined that it is in the best interest of its customers to sell its distribution facilities to West Virginia American Water, and that customers will benefit by receiving more reliable water service as a result of improved operation and maintenance of the system and investments by the company.

"Dozens of water and wastewater systems across our state are facing similar issues due to lack of investment and maintenance as well as a decline in population," said West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton. "Many small water systems are unable to the meet the demands of operations and the considerable costs associated with maintaining an adequate water distribution system without significantly impacting customer rates. We are pleased we can provide a solution for the town and will work closely with Mayor Donald Fannin and the town council of Glasgow to ensure a seamless transition for customers to receive safe, reliable water service."