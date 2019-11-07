Log in
American Water : and Susan Story Recognized as Muriel F. Siebert Award Winner by Women's Forum of New York

11/07/2019 | 02:01pm EST

With 54.5 percent female board representation, American Water was also recognized for its strides towards gender parity in the boardroom

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and its CEO Susan Story were recognized as the Muriel F. Seibert Award winner by the Women’s Forum of New York at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions held on Nov. 7, 2019 in New York City.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York with the Muriel Siebert award,” said Story. “At American Water, we believe that our Purpose—delivering over a billion gallons a day of clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and other water services to millions of Americans—is a noble calling, not just a job. We focus on ensuring that our employees are safe and engaged, that our customers are first, that we protect the planet, and that our communities are stronger because we are there. And our sustained financial performance is a testament to the power of free enterprise at its best to successfully accomplish all of these goals simultaneously.”

At the biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions, the Women’s Forum of New York presents one company with its highest honor, the Muriel F. Siebert Leadership Award, for achieving 50/50 gender parity and implementing policies and actions that inspire others to follow. Named for a founder of the Women’s Forum and the first woman to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, the Muriel F. Siebert Award recognizes companies and CEOs that have made a distinguished difference in advancing women’s leadership at the Board level.

The event brought together an audience of more than 600, including CEOs and Board Directors along with business leaders, government officials, thought leaders and influential media in special recognition of forward-thinking companies.

To learn more about the Women's Forum of New York and the Women's Forum CEO-Sponsored Database, please visit https://www.womensforumny.org

About Women’s Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York is the city’s premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women, representing the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts, is dedicated to the advancement of women’s leadership through programs which enrich members lives personally and professionally, through The Education Fund which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
