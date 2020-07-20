American Water :'s Melanie Kennedy to Participate at NARUC Summer Policy Summit

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Melanie Kennedy, senior vice president, Human Resources, will be participating in the NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Subcommittee on Supplier and Workforce Diversity - Rekindling a Dynamic, Diverse, and Resilient Energy Workforce. The webinar will take place today, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Kennedy will discuss how the health emergency has impacted the water industry, and changes that have been seen in the recruitment process and employee retention industry. In addition, she will discuss what supplier services American Water has seen increased as a result of the health emergency along with the importance of maintaining communications with regulators, employees and customers.

Additional topics to be discussed during the webinar include:

What have we learned about how this health emergency has affected “essential workers”?

Actions to create inclusion and diversity at every level and address areas of bias, inequality, and intolerance

For more information, please visit: https://www.naruc.org/meetings-and-events/naruc-summer-policy-summits/2020-summer-policy-summit/agenda/

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

