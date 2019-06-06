Log in
American Water : to Share Industry Leadership and Insights at American Water : Works Association Annual Conference

06/06/2019 | 10:02am EDT

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the company will share its expertise at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference (ACE19) from June 9 -12 in Denver, Colo. American Water will have a strong presence at the conference with seven expert presenters participating in sessions throughout one of the industry’s top gatherings.

“As a leader in the water industry, American Water is excited to participate in ACE and share our advanced technology and innovations while also exchanging ideas about the challenges water utilities face today,” said Walter Lynch, chief operating officer, American Water. “We all have the same goal to surpass our customers’ expectations and this conference provides an unmatched opportunity to interact with industry leaders from around the country.”

From investing in smart infrastructure to finding ways to be more efficient in our operations, American Water will demonstrate its technological knowledge at the following sessions:

Sunday, June 9

Topic: Defining System Failure: American Water Criticality Evaluation Case Studies
Speaker: Jian Yang, Engineering Manager, American Water

Monday, June 10

Topic: Utility Success with AMI
Speaker: RJ Sherman, Senior Operations Supervisor, Kentucky American Water

Topic: Impact of Subsurface intakes on quality of seawater intended for desalination
Speaker: Dr. Zia Bukhari, Principal Scientist, American Water

Tuesday, June 11

Topic: Implementation of a Risk Framework for Statewide Asset Management Plans
Speaker: David Choate, Vice President of Engineering, American Water

Topic: Case Studies of Minimizing Energy and Chemical Costs via Optimizing Flow Allocation Among Multiple Production Facilities
Speaker: Jian Yang, Engineering Manager, American Water

Topic: Pathogen Removal in Direct Potable Reuse
Speaker: Dr. Zia Bukhari, Principal Scientist, American Water

Topic: What will break? New Jersey American Water Verifies Prediction Abilities of its Condition Assessment Model
Speaker: Christopher Kahn, Senior GIS Manager, American Water

Wednesday, June 12

Topic: Planning for Resilient Drinking Water Systems – Case Studies of Pennsylvania American Water
Speaker: Ran Liu, Planning Engineer, Pennsylvania American Water

Topic: Developing a Practical Risk-Based Asset Maintenance Strategy for Large Utilities
Speaker: David Choate, Vice President of Engineering, American Water

Topic: Water Treatment Plant Areas of Influence and their Impacts on Distribution System Water Quality
Speaker: Ewoud Hulstein, Engineering Project Manager, Pennsylvania American Water

Additionally, Chelsea Simkins, external affairs manager for New Jersey American Water, will receive the Kenneth J. Miller Founders' Award at a Luncheon on June 10. The award was established in 2001 to honor outstanding volunteers for their service and leadership in the advancement of Water For People’s mission. Simkins is being recognized for her extraordinary efforts and involvement in the AWWA New Jersey Section’s Water For People Committee.

Dorothy Rader, manager of water quality and environmental compliance for Kentucky American Water, will also be recognized with the George Warren Fuller Award, one of the highest individual honors bestowed upon water utility professionals by the American Water Works Association. The award recognizes water industry leaders for their long-time distinguished service and commitment to the advancement of water treatment and delivery.

Dr. Bukhari will also receive the 2019 AWWA Water Science and Research Division Best Paper Award for the publication entitled “Occurrence of Legionella in Nonpotable Reclaimed Water.”

American Water Resources, a business unit of American Water’s market-based Homeowner Services group, will exhibit in booth #1639 at the ACE19 conference. American Water Resources partners with utilities to deliver homeowner warranty and utility solutions, and in total, the Homeowner Services group supports nearly three million warranty contracts across the U.S.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2019
