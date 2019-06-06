American Water : to Share Industry Leadership and Insights at American Water : Works Association Annual Conference

American
Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and
wastewater utility company, announced today the company will share its
expertise at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual
Conference (ACE19) from June 9 -12 in Denver, Colo. American
Water will have a strong presence at the conference with seven expert
presenters participating in sessions throughout one of the industry’s
top gatherings.
“As a leader in the water industry, American Water is excited to
participate in ACE and share our advanced technology and innovations
while also exchanging ideas about the challenges water utilities face
today,” said Walter Lynch, chief operating officer, American Water. “We
all have the same goal to surpass our customers’ expectations and this
conference provides an unmatched opportunity to interact with industry
leaders from around the country.”
From investing in smart infrastructure to finding ways to be more
efficient in our operations, American Water will demonstrate its
technological knowledge at the following sessions:
Sunday, June 9
Topic: Defining System Failure: American Water Criticality Evaluation
Case Studies
Speaker: Jian Yang, Engineering Manager, American
Water
Monday, June 10
Topic: Utility Success with AMI
Speaker: RJ Sherman, Senior
Operations Supervisor, Kentucky American Water
Topic: Impact of Subsurface intakes on quality of seawater intended for
desalination
Speaker: Dr. Zia Bukhari, Principal Scientist,
American Water
Tuesday, June 11
Topic: Implementation of a Risk Framework for Statewide Asset Management
Plans
Speaker: David Choate, Vice President of Engineering,
American Water
Topic: Case Studies of Minimizing Energy and Chemical Costs via
Optimizing Flow Allocation Among Multiple Production Facilities
Speaker:
Jian Yang, Engineering Manager, American Water
Topic: Pathogen Removal in Direct Potable Reuse
Speaker: Dr. Zia
Bukhari, Principal Scientist, American Water
Topic: What will break? New Jersey American Water Verifies Prediction
Abilities of its Condition Assessment Model
Speaker: Christopher
Kahn, Senior GIS Manager, American Water
Wednesday, June 12
Topic: Planning for Resilient Drinking Water Systems – Case Studies of
Pennsylvania American Water
Speaker: Ran Liu, Planning Engineer,
Pennsylvania American Water
Topic: Developing a Practical Risk-Based Asset Maintenance Strategy for
Large Utilities
Speaker: David Choate, Vice President of
Engineering, American Water
Topic: Water Treatment Plant Areas of Influence and their Impacts on
Distribution System Water Quality
Speaker: Ewoud Hulstein,
Engineering Project Manager, Pennsylvania American Water
Additionally, Chelsea Simkins, external affairs manager for New Jersey
American Water, will receive the Kenneth J. Miller Founders' Award at a
Luncheon on June 10. The award was established in 2001 to honor
outstanding volunteers for their service and leadership in the
advancement of Water For People’s mission. Simkins is being recognized
for her extraordinary efforts and involvement in the AWWA New Jersey
Section’s Water For People Committee.
Dorothy Rader, manager of water quality and environmental compliance for
Kentucky American Water, will also be recognized with the George Warren
Fuller Award, one of the highest individual honors bestowed upon water
utility professionals by the American Water Works Association. The award
recognizes water industry leaders for their long-time distinguished
service and commitment to the advancement of water treatment and
delivery.
Dr. Bukhari will also receive the 2019 AWWA Water Science and Research
Division Best Paper Award for the publication entitled “Occurrence of
Legionella in Nonpotable Reclaimed Water.”
American Water Resources, a business unit of American Water’s
market-based Homeowner Services group, will exhibit in booth #1639 at
the ACE19 conference. American Water Resources partners with utilities
to deliver homeowner warranty and utility solutions, and in total, the
Homeowner Services group supports nearly three million warranty
contracts across the U.S.
